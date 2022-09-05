Sligo Rovers charged with fielding a suspended player against Dundalk

The FAI have charged SSE Airtricity Premier Division side Sligo Rovers with fielding a suspended player in their clash with Dundalk on Monday, August 29
Pic: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 19:33
TJ Galvin

The FAI have charged SSE Airtricity Premier Division side Sligo Rovers with fielding a suspended player in their clash with Dundalk on Monday, August 29.

If found guilty then the potential sanction is that the result of the game could be overturned. Sligo beat Dundalk 2-0 in that fixture.

An FAI statement said: "The Disciplinary Control Unit of the Football Association of Ireland has charged Sligo Rovers FC with fielding a suspended player in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division game on Monday, August 29th. 

"The charge will be heard by the independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland this week and the decision will be communicated to Sligo Rovers FC."

Rovers have said on social media that the charge arises out of Adam McDonnell's appearance in that game when allegedly suspended. McDonnell started the game against Dundalk before being substituted on 58 minutes.

"We wish to inform supporters of a notice received to appear before the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit this week. It arises out of Adam McDonnell’s appearance against Dundalk when allegedly suspended. The potential sanction of an adverse finding is an overturning of the result.

"The club received contradictory communications from the FAI on Adam’s possible suspension. Legal advice has been taken and the club will be represented at the hearing. A further update will follow when available."

