The hosts drew with the Girls in Green in Dublin. 
Slovakia upbeat about prospect of claiming Ireland scalp

HIGH SPIRITS: Ireland players, from left, Megan Campbell, Katie McCabe, Áine O'Gorman and Lucy Quinn during training at Stadium ŠK Tomášov.

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 16:10
John Fallon, Bratislava

Slovakia are not considering themselves to be outsiders on Tuesday when hosting an Ireland side requiring victory to bypass a World Cup playoff semi-final.

Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green have already achieved their target of securing a first-ever World Cup playoff but another three points in the concluding qualifier would ease their route to next year’s showpiece co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

Slovakia carry their own incentive to pull off the biggest result of their campaign in Senec (5pm Irish time).

They belied their status of fourth seeds in the last Euro series to finish third but must scalp Ireland to replicate it.

Twice they came close to upsetting the formbook so far – holding both Finland and Ireland to 1-1 draws.

The latter fixture in Dublin last November required a Katie McCabe equaliser and Louise Quinn goal-line clearance for Ireland to preserve a point, an outcome Pauw this week admitted was a relief.

Slovak boss Peter Kopun has no fresh injuries or suspensions to contend with and his side face into their last game energised by Thursday’s 4-0 win in Georgia.

Ireland, too, are immersed in an afterglow from recording the double over Finland to eliminate the second seeds from playoff contention with this game to spare.

Tuesday’s Nordic derby against Sweden in Tampere, which Pauw feared at the fixtures meeting was scheduled to decide the group, has descended into a dead rubber, with the Swedes wrapping up top spot in April.

“We presumed Sweden and Finland would be the two favourites but Ireland have become the dark horse,” said Kopun, in the job since 2018 but whose contract expires after this game “I have been completely surprised by what Ireland have done in this group.

“Their defence has worked well. Finland and Sweden had issues trying to break them down so presumably we will also.

“We could have won our last game against Ireland in Dublin so don’t feel like outsiders.

“We also know Ireland must win to go straight to the playoff final but we also have something to play for.” 

Despite having developed a superior infrastructure around the women’s game, with a top-class training facility and accommodation at their base on the outskirts of Bratislava, interest from the public hasn’t matched that of Ireland.

Kopun has been instrumental in their strategy, the 38-year-old former player initially coaching the youth teams before progressing to assistant of the seniors in 2013 and into the hotseat five years later.

“We have got a reasonable tally of points from the last two campaigns,” he explained by way of a progress report.

“We should distinguish between our performances and the interests of our fans, which may not be so great, but we are working on that. We are working with Uefa on projects to try and improve that.

“Tournaments have been hosted here and people have seen big crowds at those. Hopefully the projects that we have initiated here will help us in that goal. 

“We know what we are doing, we can play women’s football.”

<p>TOP TABLE: Manager Vera Pauw and Louise Quinn during a Republic of Ireland Women press conference in Senec today. </p>

Vera Pauw laments 'real shame' of gaps at Finland spectacle

READ NOW

