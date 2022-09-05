Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi fit to face Real Madrid but Carl Starfelt misses out

FIT: Kyogo Furuhashi is fit to face Real Madrid this week. Pic: Robert Perry/PA

Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 16:40
PA Sport

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is available for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid but Carl Starfelt will miss out.

Japan forward Furuhashi went off five minutes into Celtic’s 4-0 win over Rangers on Saturday after hurting his shoulder in a challenge with John Lundstram.

However, he was back on the training pitch at Lennoxtown on Monday morning and will compete with his replacement on Saturday, Giorgos Giakoumakis, for a place in the starting line-up.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “Kyogo hurt his shoulder and trained this morning. He looked OK so he is available.

“I haven’t made a decision on whether he will play or not but, in terms of him training and doing everything in training, he was fine.”

Starfelt went off with a knee problem early in the second half of Saturday’s derby. Moritz Jenz replaced the Sweden centre-back to make his fifth appearance of the season.

Postecoglou added: “We haven’t had an exact diagnosis. It’s nothing too serious but it will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks.”

