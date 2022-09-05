Gabriel Jesus: Arsenal will learn from defeat and come back stronger

Gabriel Jesus has stated Arsenal are a young team and so have to learn from the “frustration” of Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United that ended their 100% record.

The Brazil striker is only 25 but is vastly experienced and has claimed multiple honours including four Premier League titles with Manchester City. While Arsenal impressed at times against Erik ten Hag’s side at Old Trafford, Jesus admitted they were naive.

“The feeling is frustration because we play, we control the game and [before] the first two goals we concede we were better than them, the opponent. And then we just concede,” he said. “But now is the time to learn from it and improve. We are doing so well this season but there are still things to improve for everyone, as individuals and as a team. Everyone is together and we stick together until the end.

“We came to play against a strong opponent and it’s always hard, it’s the Premier League. So we are not happy because, in my opinion, we could win because we played so much better [than them]. But that’s football, they have quality as well and then if you don’t go there and kill, you are going to have a big problem – and that’s what happened.”

Arsenal start their Europa League campaign at Zürich on Thursday, then host Everton on Sunday in their next Premier League match. Jesus was asked if the defeat against United might affect them going forward.

He said: “If you look at our team you can see we are still young. It is the youngest team in the league, in the toughest league of the world. We are playing so good and then we play against an opponent, who is young as well, but we have to learn from it. We have to stick together and improve as a team and don’t think about this one.

"This one [the United game] is gone. No one is perfect. No team in the world is perfect and we have to play to try to score and don’t concede. That’s football and we are doing this, but sometimes the opponent has quality as well. They come and they can score. Now it is our challenge to improve a lot of things, and come back strong.”

Guardian