VAR to rescue as Thomas Tuchel breathes a fewsighs of relief

CHELSEA 2 (Chilwell 76, Havertz 88) WEST HAM UNITED 1 (Antonio 62)

Thomas Tuchel was a relieved man Saturday, not only for the late intervention by VAR that allowed his side to take all three points from a game they were losing to a dogged West Ham, but also now that the transfer window has closed, albeit a month after the season started.

Chelsea have not had the sort of start Todd Boehly imagined when the billionaire's consortium bought out Roman Abramovich at the end of last season. Once sanctions against the Russian were lifted, Boehly and Tuchel had carte blanche – and the funds - to buy the best players available in order to make Chelsea competitive with Manchester City and Liverpool again.

But with Boehly new to football, and Tuchel inexperienced in the buying and selling of players, it took longer than expected to assemble a squad that the coach now feels comfortable with.

Although they eventually spent close to €300m, the final piece in Tuchel's jigsaw, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, only arrived last Thursday and with a jaw injury, meaning he had to watch from the stands as Chelsea struggled to score against a well-organised West Ham side.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker, whose jaw was broken during a violent burglary at his home in Spain, will be fitted with a protective mask and stress-tested in training to see if he can be fit to face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blues start their European campaign having moved up to fifth in the Premier League after a mixed start to the season, including two defeats in their first five games. It might have been three in six if the Hammers had held on to the lead Michail Antonio had given them in the 62nd minute, but the introduction of Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Armando Broja and Kai Havertz turned the game in Chelsea's favour.

Chilwell equalised and then crossed for Havertz to score, though it took a hugely controversial decision to deny West Ham a point, when VAR Jarred Gillett persuaded on field official Andrew Madley to review and overturn Maxwel Cornet's last minute 'equaliser' because Jarrod Bowen clipped keeper Edouard Mendy in the build-up.

David Moyes was livid, calling it “a ridiculously bad decision” and risking the wrath of Premier League officials with his condemnation of VAR.

“I've lost faith in them after that,” he lamented. Declan Rice called it a 'shambles'.

Tuchel was in a similar situation three weeks ago when the officials failed to overturn a late equaliser for Tottenham that cost his side victory, but this time he had no complaints about VAR. Instead he was upset that the transfer window had continued into the first month of the season before closing on Thursday evening, much to his relief.

“It's an immense boost to have the window closed,” he said agreeing that it was strange timing. “If you look at it from outside it is not maybe the most sensible transfer period, in the middle of a competition. You play against very different teams who can change in between weeks. It's an endless discussion. I think that nobody likes it, but those are the rules. The dates are fixed. And so everybody tries to take advantage. And so players came in very late and now we're doing the job. it's like a new start for us. And we're doing it mid-competition.”

Chelsea have scored only eight goals, two fewer than Erling Haaland, the league's top scorer, and when asked whether Aubameyang can make a difference, Tuchel said: “First he needs to train with us. My responsibility is to make us ready to fight any battle, that we have answers to any questions that are asked and Auba will be a huge part, but today it was Armando, Kai, Chilly from the bench and this is what what we need.”

Chelsea also need to stop conceding sloppy goals. Mendy was at fault twice, although Cornet's effort was ruled out, and the keeper's position as number one choice is under threat, especially as Kepa Arrizbalaga failed to exit he wanted this summer: “He tried, he checked his options but they were not satisfying for him nor for us, so he stayed,” said Tuchel.

“I'm very happy about that, and from my point of view he is absolutely ready to play. It's on us if we give him the chance or not, but he is ready.” Mendy has kept only two clean sheets in his past 12 league games and Tuchel says he needs a lucky break. “It's a very sensitive position in football, and it's not only about pure quality and decision making. It's also about feeling confident and sometimes having a bit of luck.

”Somebody sent me an interesting quote about Napoleon, when he asked his generals that they should not be only be the best quality but also a bit lucky, and this is what you need also for leaders and for goalkeepers.

“They need to have the kind of momentum that if they make a little mistake, it's not punished the way it is at the moment. He (Mendy) gets punished when not a lot of what he does is wrong. In my mind, the situation is calm. We have two fantastic goalkeepers.”

CHELSEA (3-1-4-2): Mendy 6; Fofana 6, Thiago Silva 6, Koulibaly 6; Loftus-Cheek 6 (Jorginho 83); James 7, Gallagher 6 (Broja 60), Kovacic 6 (Havertz 71), Cucurella 6 (Chilwell 71); Pulisic 6 (Mount 60), Sterling 7.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Kehrer 7, Zouma 6, Emerson 7; Rice 8, Soucek 6; Bowen 6, Lucas Paqueto 7 (Ogbonna 83), Fornals 6 (Cornet 86); Antonio 8 (Benrahma 73).

Referee: Andrew Madley 6