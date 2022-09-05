There’s still something missing at Liverpool, isn’t there?

We may be seven points better than we were after the Old Trafford debacle but there’s still something missing, isn’t there?

Nine goals in one game settled the nerves a little, the late winner against the Geordies settled them a lot. While things could’ve been worse at Goodison, Van Dijk avoiding red an obvious ironic highlight, it’s pointless pretending all is sunlit uplands.

Least we didn’t concede first (thanks to VAR). That’s been an ugly habit since April.

There’s a general lethargy that’s alarming. With a long injury list, are we reining in the pressing, to avoid further breakdowns?

If Carvalho’s midweek winner gave that evening’s pantomime a joyous finale, it still rankled how much Newcastle were allowed to get away with and why so little was made of it afterwards.

It seems all is fair in love, war, and Liverpool games. Without sprouting (yet another) chip on the shoulder, you know if all that timewasting happened to another major side there’d be uproar.

Stupid thing is, they might have won by playing more football. We were clearly there for the taking. It was enjoyable, in a karmic “just desserts” type way but aggravating, nevertheless.

The last time we saw such shenanigans was again Everton, but at their place they were well up for it. It once again felt like Liverpool were trying to ease themselves into a game, completely foregoing the sturm und drang starts of recent years. It isn’t just the playing staff that’s evolving, but the method also.

Keeping those intensity levels up never seemed practical anyhow, but after a season where we’d played every game possible, some deliberation and calm was needed – if you’ve got the players to do that.

The incessant internet screech for more transfers didn’t die down. It would be nice to look at the situation when those we have are actually fit, albeit that’s a pipedream at best. You can’t just spend stupid amounts whenever someone gets injured.

The owners can reasonably point at the 100 million plus spent on Keita, Thiago, and Oxlade-Chamberlain, and equally reasonably ask why they’re hardly ever available.

We moaned last summer about not replacing Wijnaldum and nearly won four trophies. Reasonable people would confess they didn’t know more than the people in charge, but obviously not some of the beauts following us.

While supporters were pleased with the young midfielders’ efforts in preceding games, starting Elliott and Carvalho in a Goodison derby was asking for trouble.

I overheard an interesting conversation at the Newcastle game when it was 1-1; “we can’t afford to drop any more points”. In August, yet!

I admire the optimism, but if you think we’re winning the league this season you’re in for a rude awakening.

The derby’s getting worse, with murals defaced and morals debased. It’s hard to take for those who believe it’s just a game of football.

Wasn’t a bad one either, considering some of them can be two hours of watching paint dry. It ended 0-0, of course it did, but through no fault of anyone’s approach.

Nunez was back and didn’t butt anybody. Small mercies, and whatnot. Salah’s a worry, but still nearly scored the winner. Our late tactics were out of the Throw Enough Mud textbook, worryingly desperate.

You ignore the role of luck in football at your peril. Henderson’s late shot at Fulham, Salah’s effort at Everton, they go in and there’s another four points. We’re one behind City. But no Newcastle winner, and we’re alongside Bournemouth. Glass half full or empty? Mine’s always empty (and it’s your round).

So I’ve believed, since the end of last season, that this one would be a struggle. You could just be grateful for the brilliance we’ve seen in recent years, but that seems too difficult for some.

Here’s an old man’s bravado; say you’d welcome relegation just to see the back of such ungrateful brats. Obviously, that’s going too far.

Isn’t it?