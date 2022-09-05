Marcus Rashford revival speeds up Erik ten Hag revolution

Manchester United 3 Arsenal 1

Erik ten Hag’s recent, slow burning Manchester United revolution passed its biggest test yet, with two Marcus Rashford goals ensuring that leaders Arsenal dropped their first points of the season.

It marked the end of a tumultuous opening to the Dutchman’s spell in charge of his new club - from the numbing depths of a four-goal first half deficit at Brentford to this, the dizzying heights of handing Arsenal a lesson in character and finishing.

But in the midst of that rapid transformation overseen by ten Hag is the extraordinary improvements made by Rashford, mentally, technically and physically.

It was six years since he had scored against Arsenal, netting twice in a 2016 fixture that must feel like it happened a lifetime ago given all the 24-year-old has been through in the intervening time.

More tellingly, after he stuttered through a four-goal season last term, Rashford already has three to his name in the current one - two of them within nine minutes of each other in the second half here.

“It’s been a long time,” beamed Rashford. “I’d not scored against Arsenal but I didn’t realise it had been that long until before the game.

“It’s a great feeling. You do miss it as a player. I’m just hoping I can stay fit, stay healthy and keep putting performances like that.”

Ten Hag and his followers will hope the same but such is the golden touch being enjoyed by the manager in this four-game winning streak - including home victories against Liverpool and the Gunners - that the decision to hand new signing Antony a debut just three days after he arrived in the country proved a masterstroke.

But it was Rashford who scored the decisive second after 66 minutes following a simple passing move involving Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese, stationed in his own half, played a routine, but well-timed, through ball that allowed Rashford to chase through and beat Aaron Ramsdale with a superb finish from 16 yards.

After Arsenal had dominated the second half, the goal was against the run of play - and, oddly, a test of United’s character as to whether they could withstand the Gunners’ response.

The answer was provided by Rashford, again, on 75 minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo did well to slip a ball to Fernandes who, once more, played the perfect pass forward.

This time, it was Eriksen who raced clear, towards the advancing Ramsdale, before selflessly squaring for Rashford to convert into an empty net, ahead of the lunging challenge of Ben White.

Rashford had also had a hand in United’s opener, scored by newcomer Antony who enjoyed a debut he will never forget.

It came on the counter as Fernandes was fouled but managed to squeeze the ball to Rashford who found Antony outside the area.

The €100m Brazilian executed everything perfectly, curling a perfect left-foot finish into the far corner of the Arsenal goal.

“I think we have all seen what a threat he is, what offence we can make, with his big creativity, he is a big threat in the Premier League,” said ten Hag.

“I think we missed a player on the right wing because all the players can play there - like Jadon Sancho, like Rashford - but they prefer more centre or the left side.

“Now we have one who can play really good over on the right wing. This was the missing link.

“His performance today, he did well but I know he can step up. I know him from Amsterdam. This is a different league but he has the potential to be even more of a threat for opponents than he was today.”

Old Trafford erupted, Antony kissed his new badge in front of the visiting supporters, found a spare match ball, shoved it up his shirt and sucked his thumb - promptly earning a lecture from referee Paul Tierney.

None of that mattered to Antony or his new adoring public but, by the time the debutant was given a rest and replaced by Ronaldo on 58 minutes, Arsenal were well on top.

Their spell of pressure culminated in a deserved equaliser when the excellent Martin Odegaard threaded a pass through for Gabriel Jesus who was blocked by a well-timed Raphael Varane tackle only for an unmarked Bukayo Saka to convert.

In quick succession, just before that equaliser, Arsenal had wasted three glorious chances and Mikel Arteta also felt hard done-by not to have taken the lead in any case, after Gabriel Martinelli’s excellent 12th-minute “goal” was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Odegaard on Eriksen in the build-up.

“I’m very disappointed that we haven’t won the game,” said Arteta. “The game was there for the taking and we haven’t won it.

“We lacked discipline in certain moments and weren’t ruthless in front of the opponent’s goal.

“I said at half-time, the game is there for the taking; if you play with more courage, you will win the game. It went to 1-1 and should have been 2 or 3-1. Then we gave the ball away.

“It is a big lesson. If you want to win here, you have to do everything so right and we didn’t do it.”

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 7; Dalot 7, Varane 7, Martinez 8 (Maguire 80), Malacia 5; McTominay 6, Eriksen 7; Antony 8 (Ronaldo 58, 7), Fernandes 8, Sancho 5 (Fred 67, 6); Rashford 9 (Casemiro 80).

Substitutes (not used): Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Shaw, Elanga.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale 5; White 5 (Tomiyasu 80), Saliba 5, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 6 (Nketiah 74, 5); Lokonga 5 (Vieira 74, 5), Xhaka 6; Saka 7, Odegaard 8 (Smith Rowe 74, 5), Martinelli 7; Jesus 7. Substitutes (not used): Turner, Tierney, Holding, Soares, Marquinhos.

