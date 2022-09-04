Vera Pauw: Ireland ready for 'another final' in Slovakia 

Vera Pauw feels the depth exists in her Ireland squad to overcome Slovakia on Tuesday and seal a place in the final of the Europe’s World Cup playoff series.

Suspension rules Jamie Finn out of the concluding Group A fixture in Senec, compounded by injury-enforced absentees Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn.

Niamh Fahey hasn’t recovered either from the groin strain that kept her out of Thursday’s 1-0 victory against Finland.

Those three points sealed Pauw’s side's entry to the playoffs but three results from subsequent games elsewhere can potentially make their pathway to a first-ever tournament easier.

Should Ireland beat the fourth seeds on Tuesday, they advance directly to round one in October, dodging a semi-final hurdle. Uefa stage the draw on Friday.

Even prevailing in the final doesn’t guarantee a finals ticket, for one of three victors slips into another playoff series – an intercontinental version in New Zealand next February – which Pauw reckons Ireland will only avoid if they defeat a higher seed.

“If we draw one of the second or best placed runners-up and win, we will go directly to the World Cup,” explained the Dutchwoman in charge of the Ireland team since September 2019.

“But if you play a team ranked further down, then we must go to New Zealand.

“Something we dreamt of has become reality. Belgium, Serbia and Austria all lost their games.

“They were results that were expected but there’s usually one or two surprises because some of their opponents had already qualified for the World Cup.

“Thanks to their support.

“The playoff draw on Friday will be so important. We need to see. First, we must beat Slovakia and as we always do it is the next game only that counts.

On her selection options, while replacing three starters from Thursday isn’t a problem, fusing them into their team template is the test.

“It is not necessarily that the incoming players cannot fulfil those tasks, it just means that our team-work is disrupted,” she noted.

“That is why we must be very realistic. We will do everything in our power to get everybody together again and re-connected. But that is the most difficult part, getting the players coming in to connect the tasks to each other. And feeling there is no miscommunication and that is our biggest task.” Slovakia, despite being fourth seeds, upset teams ahead of them by extracting points from them, including a 1-1 draw against Ireland last November.

It remains to be seen whether the Slovaks experiment with an eye to the next campaign but Pauw will be putting out her best available players.

She added: “It will be extremely difficult because Slovakia are a good team. They have drawn against Finland – that was the major result – but there were other results that were very close too.

“We knew from the draw that this was the most difficult group for second place.

“On the other side, we said they could steal points from either of us and Finland. That’s what happened for both of us.

“We all remember we couldn’t get the win either at home and were actually happy with the draw.

“We have no idea how Slovakia will line up, if they will go with their strongest team or bring in young players.

“We will prepare the same way as we always do. We expect they’ll go full-strength because they’re playing at home and want to show they’re on a good path upwards.

“We will have our strongest team as you will probably expect.

“It has turned out that we have it in our hands. That is a major and fantastic result.

“We’re now playing another final.”