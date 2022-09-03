England victory hands Pauw's Ireland major World Cup play-off boost

Euro winners booked their place at next year's finals and in the process put Ireland in command of their playoff destiny.
England victory hands Pauw's Ireland major World Cup play-off boost

DELIGHT: England's Leah Williamson celebrates as they secure qualification for the World Cup finals with a win in Austria.

Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 19:15
John Fallon

VERA Pauw's Republic of Ireland could be just 180 minutes away from reaching next year’s World Cup after a hat-trick of results elsewhere dodged them a playoff semi-final.

While Thursday’s 1-0 win over Finland guaranteed Ireland their first playoff for the tournament, they need favours from other nations to secure a bye past the first phase.

Norway and Portugal beating Belgium and Portugal respectively left it in the hands of England to complete the permutations.

The Euro winners scored in each half away to Austria on Saturday to record a 2-0 that sealed their passage and as a byproduct puts Ireland in command of their playoff destiny.

Should third seeds Ireland overcome Slovakia in Senec on Tuesday (5pm Irish time), they will be spared a semi-final in next month’s playoff series.

Friday’s draw (12.30pm) of the Uefa’s section will be divided into two rounds, with the top three getting byes into round two and the other six firstly squaring off in one-leg deciders.

Extra-time and penalties will apply in all playoffs.

The two winners of the round 2 matches with the highest ranking - based on results in the qualifying group stage and the playoff ‘final’ advance to the World Cup finals.

The remaining playoff winner drops into the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand next February.

They will be placed in a three-team group with two of the following qualifiers: Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Papa New Guinea.

