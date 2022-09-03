David Clifford and Kerry colleagues soak up dream Saturday at Parkhead as Celtic crush Rangers

KERRY'S All-Ireland winning footballers have been living it up before the serious business of the County Championship kicks off in the Kingdom next weekend.
A number of Jack O'Connor's players were in Croke Park last weekend for the US College Football extravaganza featuring Northwestern and Nebraska in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium.
And this weekend, the Celtic-loving contingent were at Parkhead to savour their heroes' 4-0 rout of Rangers in the Old Firm derby.
Leading the chorus was David Clifford, the self-avowed Celts obsessive who counts the Hoops among his life's passions. Former Donegal star Kevin Cassidy tweeted a number of pictures from Celtic Park before the lunchtime kick off, including one of the Kerry contingent meeting manager Ange Postecoglou.
The Kerry crew - also including Dara Moynihan, Micheal Burns, Tom O'Sullivan, Adrian and Killian Spillane met keeper and Lisbon Lion, John Fallon, before the game.
It was a day to remember for Celts as the Hoops thrashed Rangers 4-0 at Parkhead.
It was the perfect opportunity for the Kingdom stars to fit in an Old Firm derby before the Kerry SFC kicks off at home next weekend.