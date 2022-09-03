Frustrated Newcastle draw little comfort from Palace stalemate

Premier League: Newcastle 0 Crystal Palace 0.

EDDIE Howe was again left to bemoan the intervention of VAR but Alexander Isak was the chief culprit in Newcastle's failure to shake off their increasing propensity to share the spoils.

This was their fourth draw in six Premier League games this season, although had it been a boxing match, it would have been stopped in the sixth, such was the punishment Palace manfully soaked up from hosts who did everything but score.

Newcastle had the ball in the visitors' net early in the second half, but what would have been an own goal from Tyrick Mitchell as the defender deflected home Sven Botman's knockback was ruled out for Joe Willock's foul on Vicente Guaita, despite the Magpies midfielder having been pushed in the back to propel him into the Eagles' keeper.

There were decent arguments on either side as to why the goal should/shouldn't have stood, but once referee Michael Salisbury went to the pitchside monitor to review his decision to award the goal, Newcastle feared the worst as for the second successive match they saw a goal chalked-off thanks to the use of VAR.

The controversy wouldn't have mattered had Newcastle taken any of the chances they carved out before the break, most notably when Isak, on his home debut following a £60m move from Real Sociedad, charged down Joachim Andersen's clearance on halfway to sprint through 50 yards on goal before running out of ideas on how to beat Guaita to send a tame chip straight at the Palace stopper.

From one of umpteen threatening Newcastle set-pieces into their box, Palace somehow kept the ball out through a combination of Guaita's save from a Sean Longstaff header and Cheick Doucoure's goal-line clearance from Joelinton's close-range follow-up.

A deflected shot from Miguel Almiron struck the post and Guaita saved well at his near post from Botman, the big defender proving to be an attacking threat Patrick Vieira's men struggled to cope with all afternoon.

Palace were at best a sporadic threat going forward although it took fine saves from Nick Pope to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta and substitute Odsonne Edouard in each half as the visitors threatened to snatch an unlikely victory.

Their point was nevertheless richly deserved and cemented late on as Guaita made the last of a string of fine saves, this time to thwart Willock, who still had time to blaz over from a melee at a corner to seal 90 minutes of utter frustration for Howe.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Botman 8, Schar 8, Targett 6 (Burn 79, 6); Willock 7, Longstaff 7, Joelinton 6; Almiron 5 (Murphy 70, 5), lsak 5 (Wood 90, 5), Fraser 5 (Anderson 70, 6).

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Guaita 9; Ward 8, Andersen 8, Guehi 8, Mitchell 7 (Clyne 63, 7); Schlupp 6, Doucoure 7, Eze 5 (Olise 62, 6); Zaha 4, Mateta 6 (Edouard 63, 6), J Ayew 5.

Referee: Michael Salisbury 6: