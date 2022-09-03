Pickford excels in frantic Everton-Liverpool stalemate

Premier League: Everton 0 Liverpool 0.

EVERTON were denied a dramatic and long-awaited Goodison derby win when VAR ruled out Conor Coady’s 68th minute “goal.”

The defender slid in at the far post to convert a shot from Everton debutant Neal Maupay after the striker had shown neat control to gather a cross from Demarai Gray.

But replays showed the centre-half was offside and the draw leaves Everton still without a home derby win in the league since 2010 - a run now dating back 12 games.

But they gave it their best shot, even though they needed the excellence of keeper Jordan Pickford and some luck in the closing seconds to hold on.

Mo Salah, a virtual spectator to that point, pounced on a Luis Diaz cross and struck the inside of the Everton post with only seconds left in the game.

In what could be the penultimate derby at the stadium, ahead of Everton’s move to a new home in 2024, Frank Lampard could thank his England keeper for at least preserving a point.

In quick succession in the 63rd minute, he twice denied Liverpool sub Roberto Firmino and then did even better when it appeared that Fabinho’s header was destined for the back of his net.

A point was no more than Everton deserved, though, after they put a tough start to the new season behind them.

Tom Davies might have given them the lead, after Maupay again made a nuisance of himself in the visitors’ area, but his effort struck the woodwork and bounce to safety.

And Liverpool suffered similar frustration just before the break when Darwin Nunez took the ball on his chest and Pickford managed to touch his volley onto the bar.

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino had several efforts denied by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool maintained the pressure immediately and Diaz was just as unlucky with a curling shot that struck the post.

But Everton, still looking for their first win of the season, we’re just as threatening and only a sound block by Alisson denied Maupay as he looked set to convert a Gray cross after 65 minutes.

The game was predictably fraught, and well managed by referee Anthony Taylor who only showed two yellow cards but managed to maintain some order.

Virgil van Dijk could consider himself fortunate, however, to escape a red when his studs-up challenge caught Amadou Onana high on the ankle midway through the second half.

EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford 9; Patterson 8, Coady 7, Tarkowski 6, Mykolenko 7; Davies 7 (Gueye 62, 6), Onana 7, Iwobi 6; Gray 7, Maupay 6, Gordon 7 (McNeil 82).

Subs not used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Coleman,Vinagre, Rondon, Mills.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 8; Alexander-Arnold 5 (Milner 59, 6), Gomez 5, van Dijk 6, Tsimikas 6 (Robertson 59, 7); Elliott 5 (Matip 80), Fabinho 7, Carvalho 5 (Firmino 45, 7); Salah 6, Nunez 7 (Jota 80), Diaz 7.

Subs not used: Adrian, Arthur, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Referee: A Taylor 8