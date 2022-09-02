Coffey at the double for City as they fight back to draw with Longford

CORK CITY 2 (Barry Coffey 59, 82) LONGFORD TOWN 2 (Dylan Barnett 14, Jordan Adeyemo 66)

Title completions come in all forms and this point salvaged may hurtle Cork City towards the promotion they’ve coveted for two years.

Longford had held the leaders twice this season and led on two occasions, only for Barry Coffey to reply with levellers to extend City’s buffer over Galway to eight points.

Just five games remain and with Waterford also being held, the finishing line is fast approaching for celebrations to ignite. They’ll soon forget about this night of toil.

Recent form should have indicated this wasn’t going to be straightforward for City. In contrast to the seven points Cork claimed from the last four matches, Longford hadn’t dropped a point.

That streak began by toppling Waterford at the RSC, followed with victories against Cobh Ramblers, Bray Wanderers and Wexford.

Atop City’s patchy league form was an FAI Cup exit at Derry City last week and there was further cost by losing Ruairi Keating to a harsh red card. He was joined on the suspended list by Aaron Bolger due to an accumulation of five bookings.

Colin Healy redeployed Kevin O’Connor to Bolger’s role as the screen in front of the back three but Longford were quick to capitalise on the gaps between the lines.

Jordan Adeyemo, who started the season at Galway, was the most diligent, with his movement stretching City early on.

He almost caught out the man-of-the-moment, David Harrington, too. The goalkeeper, set to join Everton in the coming months, dallied on the ball and was fortunate the ricochet caused by the striker’s harrying spun behind the endline rather than goal-line.

Moments later, in the 14th minute, the visitors forged ahead. Dylan Barnett was left unattended 25 yards out when a short corner routine led to the ball being directed into his path. Still with plenty to do, he arrowed his first-time shot into the top right corner, beyond the reach of the stranded stopper.

All the Rebels had mustered by then was a half-chance for Murphy, who dashed clear but lacked support to complete the move. That was symptomatic of City’s first-chance struggles.

Indeed, Longford were the busier in the final third, Kian Corbally unselfishly opting to square for Adeyemo when he would have been better off charging through on goal.

Midway through the half, City only avoided a second concession by captain Sam Verdon failing to apply a proper connection on his close-range header after ghosting into space.

Shane Elworthy was also left alone on the half hour to rampage into the box, odds-on to convert, yet couldn’t angle his shot beyond the advancing Harrington.

Alarmed by the ease with which they were being dissected, City slowly got a grip to finish the half with a sliver of impetus.

Murphy snatched at a loose ball to blaze over, James Doona saw his effort blocked while Cian Bargary’s long throw-in fell to Matt Healy, who was unable to keep his volley on-target.

It continued in that vein after the interval. Murphy poked his volley wide on the stretch before Coffey was foiled by a brilliant Luke Dennison save.

Pinball ensued from the resultant corner, with Cian Coleman’s rattling the underside of the crossbar but Coffey followed up to sweep home from close range.

That wouldn’t deter, Adeyemo, who preyed on another Harrington scuffed clearance without punishing him on 65 minutes.

He would make no mistake two minutes later, rising delightfully in the air to meet Barnett’s left-wing cross and pick his spot with a textbook header.

The downpour that followed didn’t dampen Cork’s appetite for a second equaliser and, after seeing Ally Gilchrist’s header disallowed for an infringement on Dennison, Coffey popped up again when Bargary’s throw bobbled around the six-yard box.

Dennison thwarted the Tipp man again in the dying moments, City having to make do with just the point. Still an important one.

Colin Healy was sent off at full time after an exchange with the referee.

CORK CITY: D Harrington; C Coleman, A Gilchrist, J Honohan; C Bargary, M Healy, B Coffey K O’Connor, J Doona (D McGlade 66); C Murphy, L Britton (D Crowley 46).

LONGFORD TOWN: L Dennison; S Elworthy, M McDonnell, M Barker, D Barnett; K Corbally, D McMenamey (B McCann 85), A Robinson, S Verdon (E Molloy 84), M Hanratty; J Adeyemo (D Clarke 87).

REFEREE: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).

ATTENDANCE: 2,731.