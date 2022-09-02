Dundalk's European hopes take a dent after draw with Shels

Dundalk 0 Shelbourne 0

There was no separating Dundalk and Shelbourne in what was a fiery contest at Casey’s Field last night.

This was the Co Louth side’s first game at their renamed ground which has reverted from Oriel Park until the end of the season in memory of honorary club president Des Casey, who passed away on August 23.

The former FAI president and vice-president was a goalkeeper in his playing days and would have been pleased with the level of defending and goalkeeping on show.

It would have been of little joy to Stephen O’Donnell, who has now seen his side go from potential title challengers this time last month to facing a battle to qualify for Europe.

This result saw them fall two points behind Derry City in second, with fourth placed St Patrick’s Athletic closing the gap behind them to two points - with both sides having games in hand.

The Lilywhites will feel key decisions went against them on the night but with just one point from their last nine on offer in the league they know they must win away to bottom of the table UCD next week to reignite their campaign.

Damien Duff’s visitors had started on top with Nathan Shepperd making good saves to deny Shane Farrell and Jack Moylan Dundalk grew into it, however, and should have taken the lead on 31 minutes when John Martin seized a loose pass from Gavin Molloy inside the Shels box but with only Brendan Clarke to beat he fired agonisingly to the right and wide.

The Lilywhites had big penalty appeals turned down shortly after when Keith Ward looked to have been hauled back by Luke Byrne after bursting past the Shels captain into the box.

Referee Paul McLaughlin, who was a late call-up for the game in place of the injured Damien MacGraith, failed to warm himself to the home fans again a minute before the break when he opted to only book last man Molloy after he hauled down Martin as the striker bore down on goal.

John Mountney came closest to a breakthrough 10 minutes after the restart when his header came off the crossbar with Clarke denying McMillan with a fine point blank save three minutes from the end.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Macari (Doyle 82), Bone, Boyle, Mountney (Adams 64); Sloggett, Lewis; Bradley, Ward (Hauge 76), O’Kane; Martin (McMillan 64).

SHELBOURNE: Clarke; Molloy, Byrne, Griffin; Farrell, Lunney, Dervin, McManus (Ledwidge 67), Kane (O’Driscoll 96); Moylan; Smith.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).