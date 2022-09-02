Ben Feeney double secures Bray's first home league win since May

Bray Wanderers 2 Athlone Town 0

A first home win at the Carlisle Grounds since last May saw Bray keep their outside chances of reaching the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-offs alive.

Teenage striker Ben Feeney’s first half double saw Wanderers see off bottom of the table Athlone on Friday evening.

Remarkably – ten of the Green and White’s 27 points in the 2022 season - have come in the four games against the Westmeath outfit.

The Seagulls broke the deadlock in the 25th minute. Colin Kelly tried to weave his way off the left of the box. He got blocked off but Feeney followed up to gather then placed a low right-footed effort to the far right corner of the net.

It got better for the Wicklow side in the 39th minute. Jack Hudson lofted a long throw from the right onto the danger zone. Skipper Hugh Douglas flicked on and Feeney lost his marker to fire in from close range.

Having had two weeks off following their away triumph over Galway United last month, Bray made two changes with Eoin Massey and Joe Gorman coming into their side.

After their success over Treaty United, the Midlanders retained the same starting 11.

The visitors did come out fighting in the second period. Stephen McGuinness tipped over Patrick Hickey’s effort on 48 before Thomas Oluwa scuffed wide in front of goal ten minutes later.

McGuinness then made a fantastic block save to thwart the breaking Valerij Dolia with 16 minutes to go.

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Hudson, Douglas, Gorman; Zambra; Dalton (Byrne 90), Massey, Hollywood (Lynch 70), Fox (Blackbyrne 70); Feeney (Thompson 88), Colin Kelly (Waters 70).

Athlone Town: Minogue; Cian Kelly, Van Geenen, Spain (Kavanagh 76), Jones; Lennon, Armstrong (Mutawe 64), Duffy, Hickey, Dolia (Omochere 76); Oluwa.

Referee: Jason Moore (Kilkenny).