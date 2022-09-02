Megan Connolly latest player ruled out of Slovakia clash

Megan Connolly has joined Ireland's lengthening injury list for Tuesday's final World Cup qualifier in Slovakia. The Brighton woman suffered a rib injury in Thursday night's win over Finland that booked Ireland a playoff place.

Ireland's playoff prospects could be improved with a win over Slovakia, but the loss of Connolly, who filled in for Niamh Fahey in defence against the Finns, is a blow to Vera Pauw's side.