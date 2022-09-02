Megan Connolly latest player ruled out of Slovakia clash

Megan Connolly during a Republic of Ireland Women training session at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 15:52

Megan Connolly has joined Ireland's lengthening injury list for Tuesday's final World Cup qualifier in Slovakia. The Brighton woman suffered a rib injury in Thursday night's win over Finland that booked Ireland a playoff place.

Ireland's playoff prospects could be improved with a win over Slovakia, but the loss of Connolly, who filled in for Niamh Fahey in defence against the Finns, is a blow to Vera Pauw's side. 

Fahey has also been ruled out and has left the squad due to the groin injury that kept her out on Thursday.

Ruesha Littlejohn, who departed the action with a foot injury in Tallaght, has also left the setup. While Jamie Finn is suspended following her yellow card in the game.

Pauw has called up two additional players as reinforcements, Shelbourne's Jessie Stapleton and West Ham United's Isibeal Atkinson.

If Ireland beat Slovakia and other results go their way, they could bypass the semi-final stage of the playoff process for World Cup qualification.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) 

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)  

#Republic of Ireland WNT
