Four moments that turned Ireland's World Cup campaign golden

A campaign of seven qualifiers so far already has Ireland women in seventh heaven. For the first time since 2008, the side have progressed out of their group into the playoff stage, the first in a World Cup.

Last year, Ireland manager Vera Pauw feared the Nordic neighbours Finland and Sweden were colluding to carve out a fixtures sequence to leave the Finns facing a Swedish team already qualified on the final day.

That is the case for the group’s top seeds on Tuesday but what they didn’t bank on was Ireland filleting Finland, home and away, burnishing it with an unlikely point on the road in Sweden. They even recovered from the hiccup of dropping two points at home to Slovakia to wrap up the playoff spot with Tuesday’s return match in Senec to spare.

Here, we detail the four key moments of the campaign that has guaranteed the Girls in Green a place in next Friday’s playoff draw.

The permutations for that convoluted procedure can wait for now while the team bask in the feat of separating the two nations fancied by most, including themselves, to occupy the top berths.

Four moments that turned World Cup campaign golden:

26 Oct ’21: Finland 1 Ireland 2 – Denise O’Sullivan’s winner

REBEL YELL: Denise O'Sullivan celebrates her goal in Helsinki.

Even a point in Helsinki against the higher seed would’ve represented a credible outcome and it looked that way when Adelina Engman cancelled out Megan Connolly’s first-half opener seven minutes into the second half.

The Olympic Stadium was soon silenced as persistence from Heather Payne caught out veteran goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela and allowed O’Sullivan to bundle the ball over the line.

25 Nov ’21: Ireland 1 Slovakia 1 – Katie McCabe’s equaliser

WINTER WONDER: Ireland skipper Katie McCabe during the home game with Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium.

From the high of Helsinki, Ireland were staring into the abyss during their next outing, once Martina Šurnovská fired the fourth-seeded visitors 76 seconds into the second half at Tallaght. Wing-back Katie McCabe had been exposed on that counter but showed the benefits of her attacking instincts by sinking her low shot home for the 65th-minute equaliser for a valuable point.

12 April ’22: Sweden 1 Ireland 1 – Katie McCabe’s opener

SWEDE STRIKE: Katie McCabe shoots to score in Gothenburg.

Beating Finland away gave Ireland the initiative in the race for second but anything pilfered away to Europe’s top team could accelerate it. A minute before the break at a packed Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, McCabe put Ireland in dreamland mode by spearing a deflected shot into the net. Late pressure resulted in Kosovar Asllani supplying the goal to confirm Sweden’s qualification but the draw shocked everyone except the squad.

1 Sept ’22: Ireland 1 Finland 0 – Lily Agg’s crowning her home debut with the winner

HEAD UP: Finland's Evelina Summanen and Lily Agg of Ireland challenge for the ball.

Once Ireland survived a few first-half frights, the game was crying out for an intervention to clinch the precious playoff route. Newcomer Agg wasn’t among the leading candidates but availed of Ruesha Littlejohn’s misfortune by springing from the bench to prove the hero, connecting with Connolly’s deep free-kick to nod in the golden goal to the golden ticket.