Jadon Sancho can become a prolific goalscorer, insists Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag backed Jadon Sancho to become a prolific goalscorer after sealing Manchester United’s victory against a Leicester side that Brendan Rodgers admits face an uphill battle after a quiet transfer window.

The Red Devils continue to make progress following their wretched start to the season and left the King Power Stadium having secured a third straight Premier League win.

Sancho scored a fine effort in the victory against Liverpool and added a cool first-half goal in Thursday’s 1-0 win against Leicester, with Ten Hag hopeful more are to come after the forward’s difficult first season at United.

“I think he had quite a good pre-season,” the Dutchman said.

“He understands now he has to invest in the physical (side) and that is what he did. Now he gets the reward and that is what he has to bring.

“I’m sure this is just the start for him. With his potential, there’s much more room for improvement.

“Then he can be even more important and contribute with his creativity, with scoring goals and assists, and also with the defending part he can be even more important.”

Asked if he believes Sancho can become a prolific goalscorer, Ten Hag said: “Yes, I think he can.

“He has the capabilities and he did it also in a different league, but this is the Premier League.

“The intensity is higher so he has to adapt to that, mentally, the physical (side). The capabilities are there, the skills.”

Ten Hag named an unchanged side for a third straight match, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo started from the bench on a night when the transfer deadline passed without a much-discussed exit coming to pass.

Antony completed his big-money switch from Ajax on Thursday and the Brazil international will be pushing to be involved in Sunday’s clash against table-topping Arsenal at Old Trafford.

“Maybe that is too quick to say that (we have turned a corner),” Ten Hag said after United’s latest win. “We are happy with it, that is sure.

“You can see there is raising a team, a squad raising, they are sticking together.

“They are supporting each other, they fight for each other, they cooperate – that is important – and if you do that you get the right scores and we did that the last three games.

“Now we have to step up further, we have to improve further. Sunday, a really good game, a really good test, so we are looking forward.”