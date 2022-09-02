Player ratings: how the Girls in Green fared against the Finns

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Courtney Brosnan 7. After a nervous opening, the American-born stopper saved easily from Oling (23) then denied Sallstrom (31). But grew into the game and was more solid. It’s now just four goals conceded in seven qualifying games for the Everton custodian.

Jamie Finn 5. Seemed to be targeted by the visitors in the first 45 minutes in the right wing-back position which meant the Birmingham player was on the back foot. Booked on 72 for apparent time-wasting off a throw. Will now be suspended for the Slovakia game on Tuesday.

Diane Caldwell 7. Cap number 97 just days short of her 34th birthday. Always a threat off set-pieces. But never got a clear sight of the goal. A mainstay in the crucial clean sheet to help secure the play-off berth.

Louise Quinn 7. Every dependable in the heart of the Irish defence. Her experience in a 97th appearance in a Green jersey was a telling factor after a poor first half-time display. One of the main reasons the team is one-step away from the World Cup.

Megan Connolly 7. Her versatility is key to the squad. Slotting in the back three with ease. Defended well in a calm manner. Her delivery for corners was excellent, nearly always into dangerous areas.

Megan Campbell 7. With Liverpool team-mate Niamh Fahey out injured, this was her first Ireland start in three years at left wing-back. Her long throw was a vital outlet for the home side. It almost brought an own goal off Pikkujamsa's head (48). Her free-kick set up Lily Agg’s goal. Booked (60).

Ruesha Littlejohn 5. A tackle straight from the tip-off hampered the midfielder on her 67th appearance for her country. The Aston Villa player clearly struggled in the middle of the park after that as her mobility was curtailed. Withdrawn injured just before half time.

Denise O'Sullivan 6. Forced to scrap for everything when outnumbered in midfield in the first half. Had the best first-half chance with a header just before the break (44) gathered by Korpela. But managed to get a foothold after the interval as her influence told.

Jessica Ziu 5. Her work-rate was very good. But not really involved in an attacking role in the first 45 minutes on the right of the attack. Came more into the tie in the second half. Yellow carded on 82 for kicking the ball away.

Katie McCabe 6. With Campbell in behind her, the skipper was deployed in a more forward role. A vital early double block to deny the Finn’s. The Arsenal lady was forced to defend in the opening period. Troubled by an injury for a tackle that earned the free for the goal, she like her team-mates dug-deep to grind out the result.

Heather Payne 6. The focal point of the attack. But dropped back in the opening period just to get involved. Still worked tirelessly although isolated at times. Thwarted by Korpela on 67 with a low effort.

Subs: Lily Agg 7 (for Littlejohn 41). A third cap for the London City Lioness’. Ireland’s best player and match-winner. And the 28-year-old marked it in the 52nd minute when bravely heading past Korpela, Was good in possession and defended well.

Chloe Mustaki 5 (for Campbell 76). Lucy Quinn (for Ziu 85). Both not on long enough to mark.

Amber Barrett, Áine O’Gorman, Claire O’Riordan, Hayley Nolan, Ellen Molloy, Leanne Kiernan, Ciara Grant, Grace Moloney, Megan Walsh (all not used).