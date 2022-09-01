Ireland draw strength from painful lessons of the past

It all sounded straightforward enough. Vera Pauw’s logic was impeccable. The qualifiers for Euro 2022 had already started by the time she succeeded Colin Bell this month three years ago, the FAI was in a state of turmoil, but the new Republic of Ireland manager stripped her new team’s job down to the basics.

“The aim would be to get at least a win and a draw from our two games against Ukraine,” Pauw explained on the day of her official unveiling as manager at the FAI’s National Training Centre. “Once we beat the nations seeded below us, Greece and Montenegro, that would guarantee the runners-up place.”

If only anything could be so simple with football. And with Irish football.

Had her side followed that path then the likelihood is that they would have proven too strong for Northern Ireland in a play-off and made the Euro party that kicked off in England this summer. Instead, a 90th-minute Greek equaliser in Athens and a barely believable 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in Kyiv conspired against them.

This latest pitch for a first-ever spot at a major tournament had already thrown up a potentially costly home draw with Slovakia but one countered prior to last night by the superb 2-1 win away to Finland the month before and then dissipated further with the battling stalemate away to the Swedes in April.

A deviation from Pauw’s blueprint but, hey, this time to their benefit.

Katie McCabe had said this week that Ireland’s mentality was in a much healthier place during this World Cup campaign, that the painful lessons of the recent past had left them better prepared for this, and that everyone understood their roles and responsibilities. All of that chimed with a wider wave of optimism but it dwindled early on.

The sight of so many empty seats for a game of this importance, one that had been sold out within the blink of an eye when tickets went on sale, was a disappointing starting point. More worrying was the sight of Irish players scurrying back to clear balls and goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan punching thin air inside the first four minutes.

Pauw told RTÉ before kick-off that the players had been quieter than usual over their pre-match meal but that there had been nothing to suggest they weren’t keyed in. Hmmm. Nerves and fear share an abundance of DNA and it doesn’t take much for the usual butterflies to morph into the sort of paralysis that can undo even the most prepared.

It’s to Ireland’s credit that they snapped out of that.

Unlike Kyiv, where a sense of horrible inevitability loomed ever larger the more the minutes wound down, the Girls in Green divested themselves of their initial timidity as the evening wore on and, if the Finns continued to threaten, then the balance of probabilities began to lean towards the hosts.

Diane Caldwell hit the crossbar, Denis O’Sullivan couldn’t find the sweet spot with a header when unmarked six yards out, and Megan Campbell’s throw-ins brought panic and the potential for reward in a visiting defence that has been so poor at setpieces for so long and eventually fell asleep for Lily Agg’s opener from a Megan Connolly free-kick.

If Heather Payne should have put all doubt to bed with a one-on-one spurned with 23 minutes to go then there was comfort to be had in the resolution the side had to show from there to the end, and in the knowledge that they got this job done with a performance that was far from their best.

A first ever World Cup play-off is their reward: an enormous leap and, at the same time, just another step among the many on what remains a tricky and maybe even convoluted road. It may or may not end with a place at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Slovakia and a last appointment in Group A await in Senec, on the outskirts of Bratislava, next Tuesday but to witness the celebrations, on the pitch and in the stands, last night was to be a party to a liberation all in itself. Kyiv and the opportunity it cost them will always be with them but it’s behind them now in a way that it never could have been before.