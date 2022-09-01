Shamrock Rovers sign Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Serdeniuk until end of season

Shamrock Rovers have bolstered their squad with the signing of Ukrainian midfielder Viktor Serdeniuk until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 26-year-old is a former U-17 international, where he played alongside Arsenal playmaker, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He made two appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League for Chornomorets Odesa and later won the third tier championship with Kremin' in 2019.

The central midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, moved to Balkany Zorya in the second tier, scoring two goals in 63 league appearances over three seasons for the Southern Ukraine club, who were relegated in 2020.

"We were contacted about him a few weeks ago and did our research on him," said Hoops boss Stephen Bradley, "then we got him in, and we have liked what we have seen.

"We kept him training with us for the last few weeks and the deal was pretty straightforward. We feel that he fits into the squad well, he helps us and improves us, and we’ll hopefully see that between now and the end of the season.

"He’s a central midfielder that has the attributes that we look for in players in that position, so we’re looking forward to getting him started with us and seeing what he brings to the team."

Rovers begin their Uefa Conference League pool stage campaign against Djurgarden next week, before facing Gent and Molde in Group G.