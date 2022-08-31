Late drama gives Anfield Fab new hero

Premier League: Liverpool 2 Newcastle 1

Fabio Carvalho snatched a dramatic added-time winner for Liverpool just as Newcastle through they had done enough to earn a point.

Summer signing Carvalho hooked the ball in off the underside of the bar with just seconds left as Newcastle finally buckled in the face of Liverpool's late pressure.

Alexander Isak, the Magpies' £58m record signing, gave them a deserved lead with a well-taken debut goal in a first half when Newcastle were the better team.

Roberto Firmino cancelled it out after 61 minutes with his third goal in two games but Liverpool had to wait until added time to take the three points when Carvalho scored after coming on from the bench for the second game running.

Howe's team had done everything that his former club didn't do during their capitulation on Saturday.

They were sharp in the tackle, pressed high giving Liverpool no time on the ball, were pacy and precise in possession and posed a threat every time they went forward.

Whereas Liverpool were two-up after just six minutes against the hapless Cherries, it took them 21 minutes to win their first corner last night.

And by then Newcastle had already given them some anxious moments. Isak cut inside two defenders before curling his shot high and wide, Ryan Fraser fired a dipping effort just over the bar after swivelling onto Matt Targett's pass and Keiran Trippier curled a free-kick over the wall but straight into Alisson's arms.

It wasn't a huge surprise when they took the lead after 38 minutes with new boy Isak producing a clinical finish after Sean Longstaff had threaded a pass through Liverpool's defence.

As good as the finish was, Liverpool made two mistakes in the build-up to the goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold's crossfield pass was intercepted by Joe Willock who launched a quick counter-attack and then Jordan Henderson inadvertently played the ball to Longstaff.

Liverpool's best chance fell to Luis Diaz who took Firmino's pass around Nick Pope but was slightly off balance and lifted his shot over the bar and into the Kop.

They pressed hard towards the break winning a succession of corners but Klopp did not look a happy man at the break.

No doubt fired up by a few choice words from their manager, Liverpool upped the tempo and intensity after the break but they had another scare when Isak 'scored' again after another swift counter-attack although he was eventually and correctly flagged offside.

Harvey Elliott's shot was well saved by Pope but just after the hour mark Liverpool equalised after a superb pitch-length move.

It started with Alisson rolling the ball out to Fabinho and then involved Elliott and Mo Salah who played the ball into the path of Firmino to sweep his shot beyond the reach of Pope and into the far corner.

Klopp made a triple substitution after 70 minutes in a bid to get the winner with James Milner, Carvalho and Kostas Tsimikas coming on for Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They piled on the pressure but Newcastle defended with great determination and organisation, putting bodies on the line, as they repelled everything Liverpool could throw at them - until Carvalho finally broke their resistance.

Nick Pope saved twice from the ever-dangerous Diaz while Fabinho fired a good chance over the bar. The big worry for Liverpool was that Salah drew another blank and continued his sluggish start to the season but at least Carvalho is looking like a match winner.

The defeat was hard on Howe who has now lost nine consecutive games against Liverpool but this performance underlined why Klopp in his pre-match programme notes described Newcastle as "probably the most improved team in the Premier League in 2022."

Liverpool (4-3-3): Allison 7; Alexander Arnold 6 (Carvalho 70, 7), Gomez 6, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 6 (Tsimikas 70, 6); Elliott 8, Fabinho 7, Henderson 6 (Milner 70, 6); Salah 6, Firmino 7, Diaz 7.

Unused subs: Adrian, Davies, Jones, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips Goal: Firmino 61, Carvalho 90..

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Lascelles 7, Burn 8, Targett 7; Willock 7, S Longstaff 7, Joelinton 7; Almiron 7, Isak 7 (Wood 64, 5), Fraser 7 (Murphy 64, 5).

Unused subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Anderson Goal: Isak 38.

Referee: Andre Marriner.