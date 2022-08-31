Newly-found mental strength an added string to Ireland's bow 

This time around for Vera Pauw, the changeover from summer to autumn isn’t dimming the brightness.

Twelve months ago, the Dutchwoman was fielding questions about her abysmal record of seven successive losses and a player not part of her squad.

Tyler Toland had as much justification as others on the borderline of their first-teams to warrant inclusion and the malaise of results kept the topic to the forefront of discourse.

There was also the hangover of Kyiv darkening the mood.

Ireland’s capitulation against Ukraine cost more than just a playoff spot for the Euros. It peddled the theory that Ireland were incapable of lasting the distance when it mattered.

Enlisting the managerial calibre of Pauw and Colin Bell before her, both winners in their own right, was supposed to fuse a talented group of players into one worthy of reaching a first-ever major tournament. That falter against a Ukrainian side subsequently outclassed by Northern Ireland in the playoff for a spot at the Euros will only truly be forgotten when Ireland deliver.

An uptick on the pitch was only possible by the mental toughness derived from that experience and the real test is whether they complete the mission.

Beating Finland tonight at Tallaght to secure entry into a first-ever World Cup playoff will vanquish any doubts.

“I wouldn’t there were home truths, more so dealing with the reality of what was at stake that day,” said McCabe, who missed a penalty, about the fallout from the Ukrainian capital.

“I hadn’t experienced a game scenario like that previously during my international career.

“We had opportunities to get back in the game but dissecting things like that is always difficult.

“It gives so much growth at the same time. So much of us as a group have experienced it, that it improves the mindset.

“Our mentality is in a much better place than it was back then and it’s prepared us for this game.

“I can feel the atmosphere around the squad and staff. Everybody understands their roles and responsibilities for this game. We’ll just have to be ready to do our jobs.”

Although Ireland will be missing one of those survivors, centurion Niamh Fahey, the majority of that side will emerge to a full-house at Tallaght.

If there was a perception that Finland underestimated Ireland in Helsinki last October, perhaps on the back of that wretched run, confirmation came through defensive mainstay Natalia Kuikka.

A game hosted by Group A’s second seeds, meant to crown the 50th anniversary of women’s football with aplomb, was disrupted by Ireland’s 2-1 victory.

They haven’t recovered since, falling off the pace, enduring a disastrous Euro finals appearance and sacking Anna Signeul.

“I don’t think we were prepared for that game and Ireland beat us,” confessed the Portland Thorns centre-back, familiar with Ireland playmaker Denise O’Sullivan from their Stateside duels.

“I know some of their players how of a good team Ireland has. That defeat (in Helsinki) has only given us fuel for this game.”

A draw will keep the one-point differential ahead of next Tuesday’s final game but the Finnish have top seeds Sweden to navigate in that series.

"Yeah, we need to win,” stressed Marko Saloranta, the U17 manager promoted as interim boss.

“If we beat Ireland, second place will be in our own hands and we won’t' have to think too much about what’s happening for Ireland in Slovakia when we’re facing Sweden.

“There is still some chance with a draw but I expect Ireland will take the victory in Slovakia.”

Based on comments of Saloranta and Kuikka, they may be looking beyond this campaign as the team badly requires a reboot. Finland brought the second eldest team to the Euros and the transition is already by enforcement through the injury withdrawals of Adelina Engman and Emmi Alanen. “We still have to make the World Cup but this could be something new and fresh,” conceded Kuikka.

In contrast, this fixture might complete a full circle for Megan Campbell. It’s almost three years since the Liverpool defender was fit to represent her country but she’s close to a belated comeback. Fahey’s absence may necessitate Megan Connolly dropping back in defence but Campbell is vying with Chloe Mustaki for the left wing-back role.

“You need to know that Megan is coming from very far off but she has had a pretty good pre-season so we will see,” was the closest clue Pauw would supply.

She’s earned the right to stick with her blueprint.