Resilient Arsenal show they may soon have something to celebrate

Arsenal 2 Aston Villa 1

With a scintillating victory over Aston Villa under their belts and a trip to Old Trafford next up on Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s newly revitalised Arsenal are edging ever closer to convincing critics that this revival is for real.

Television pundit Richard Keys seemed to strike a chord with doubters last week when he criticised Arsenal, and in particular Mikel Arteta and his coaching team, for ‘over-celebrating’ a 2-1 victory at newly-promoted Fulham – describing their actions as ‘embarrassing’.

He espoused a view, in fact, that the entire football world has got over-excited about Arsenal’s 100 per cent start to the season, forecasting future success that is way beyond them on the basis of a handful of performances against weak opponents.

Maybe he’s got a point, there are plenty of Arsenal fans who are so enthusiastic they are talking online about a potential title tilt let alone a chase to finish in the top four and return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016. And it’s a fact that the fixture computer was kind to Arteta’s side, delivering them Crystal Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, Fulham and now struggling Villa in their opening five games.

But watching the new-look Gunners at a frenetic Emirates Stadium as they made it five out of five so far this season, it’s not difficult to imagine Mr Keys eating humble pie at the end of the season.

There is plenty of time for things to go wrong, and plenty of bigger tests ahead than those which have been placed in Arsenal’s path so far, but there’s no disguising the feelgood factor at a ground which not so long ago was full of groans, frustration and in-fighting.

The Emirates was electric for a fixture against a Villa side which battled hard in the second half and even dared to equalise Gabriel Jesus’ opener with a freakish corner from Douglas Luiz which ended up in the net without anyone else touching the ball.

The fact that Arsenal, who should have been four or five ahead by then, reacted to that setback by scoring almost immediately through Gabriel Martinelli tells you that character and belief are no longer an issue in the red half of north London.

The youthful exuberance of Arteta’s side is refreshing, and personified by captain Martin Odegaard who is a leader in the group at the age of just 23.

Jesus, too, has brought a winning mentality and trophy hunger with him from Manchester City, and it’s frightening to think that at 25 he also has his best years ahead of him.

It was no surprise when he reacted quickest to a Martinez mistake to put Arsenal ahead in the first half, and his energy was also vital in the breakneck speed of the home team’s pressing, which left Villa rattled and rocking.

On the other side of the coin, Arsenal missed a heap of chances to put the game to bed, something they cannot afford to do against more ruthless opponents. The sight of Odegaard limping off injured late in the game is also a warning that football has a habit of bringing teams down to earth with a bump just when you are on a high.

With Elneny, Partey and Zinchenko also out, Sambi Lokonga was needed here, which makes you wonder if Arsenal’s squad is deep enough to achieve their ultimate goals, and there’s no doubt that a midfielder is a priority on the final day of the transfer window.

But let’s not be killjoys. Regardless of the limitations of the teams they have faced so far, and regardless of whether they still need reinforcements, there’s something going on in north London that’s worthy of enjoyment.

It was 2004-5 when Arsenal, as defending champions, last won their first five matches of the campaign. So, staying in touch with Manchester City at this stage is no mean feat.

Should you expect their young side to wilt at some point? Should Manchester City still be massive favourites? The answer to both questions is ‘of course’. But why not dream, as Leicester once did, and why not celebrate, whatever critics might say?

After everything that has happened at the Emirates since Arsene Wenger began losing the plot, Arsenal fans – and players - should make hay while they can.

Over at London rivals Brentford, where Arsenal famously lost on the first day of last season, the Bees celebrate every single victory with a parade around the ground and a party in the stands, as if it meant everything. Which it does when you have all the way up from League 2.

That’s exactly what it should mean to Arsenal too, something they have forgotten over time in a world of over-expectation and over-entitlement – so nobody should feel they cannot enjoy winning three points in this league.

Old Trafford is going to be a very different test, especially against a United side which is starting to find its feet. But if Arteta’s young side can come through that one, then top four should be a serious and achievable target. Isn’t that worth celebrating?