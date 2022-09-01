A time of revival: 12 months under Vera Pauw

This has been a year of progress like no other for the Irish team, coming on the back of their worst-ever year.
Seven straight defeats stretching from September 2020 to June 2021 was far from ideal preparation for the World Cup campaign but stemming the tide by shocking Australia in a friendly transpired into a wave of euphoria sweeping through the Ireland team.
Beating the Aussies 3-2 last September didn’t gain any points but provided the foundation for the tilt at reaching a first-ever major tournament.
Despite losing their next game, the 1-0 World Cup qualification opening defeat against Sweden, it was an own-goal rather than a landslide that made the difference. Just once over their next nine games did Ireland fail to score.
Five days later, they were up and running, landing a blow to the noses of Finland in Helsinki and laying down a marker for that coveted playoff spot.
21 Sept ’21: Ireland 3 Australia 2.
21 Oct ’21: Ireland 0 Sweden 1.
26 Oct ’21: Finland 1 Ireland 2.
25 Nov ’21: Ireland 1 Slovakia 1.
30 Nov ’21: Ireland 11 Georgia 0.
16 Feb ’22: Ireland 2 Poland 1.
19 Feb ‘22: Ireland 0 Russia 0.
22 Feb ’22: Ireland 1 Wales 0.
12 April ’22: Sweden 1 Ireland 1.
19 June ‘22: Ireland 1 Philippines 0.
27 June ’22: Georgia 0 Ireland 9.