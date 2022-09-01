Deadline day: Five players who could be on the move

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

What is the world coming to when possibly the greatest player of all time doesn’t want to be at Manchester United – and nobody wants to sign him?

Ronaldo may be 37 but he scored 31 goals for club and country last season and still made the shortlist for the Ballon D’or.

The most likely scenario is that he stays put, given that all the biggest clubs have either turned down a move or unilaterally declared themselves out of the race.

There’s a lack of respect in the air for a player who has contributed so much to world football, but the bottom line is his wages are high and not many can match it.

Napoli are the latest to try. So, will he stay or will he go?

2 Wilfried Zaha

The Crystal Palace winger underlined his quality with a stunning goal against Brentford but did little to dampen rumours about his future when he criticised teammates for dropping points late on.

Arsenal, who have tried to sign him before, and Chelsea are said to be the chasers, and at the age of 29 this may well be Zaha’s last chance of a big move.

The Ivory Coast international says he’s happy as part of the Palace ‘family’ but ambition still burns. Chelsea are the most likely to test the Eagles with a serious bid.

3 Anthony Gordon

Everton’s young winger is in demand, with Chelsea willing to offer north of €60m. The boy has talent, but the fee seems steep and is he ready for the move? Everton are not keen on a sale, so this one is heading towards the ‘unlikely’ column.

The Toffees cannot afford to sell without finding a replacement and prices are running so high that it may be difficult to find one.

Frank Lampard wants the player to stay, so it’s a test of his authority at Goodison Park, too – and that makes it tough for Chelsea. But will there be one last twist?

4 Neymar

There’s a crazy rumour that Paris St Germain have offered their Brazilian legend to Chelsea, and given the Blues have new owners – and need to paper over a terrible start to the season – it’s an interesting one.

Chelsea are in need of a striker and have been looking at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But Neymar brings commercial value as well as goals. It would certainly make a splash — and could even set off a transfer merry-go-round as PSG look for a replacement.

5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The former Arsenal man looked like he had said goodbye to the Premier League forever. But Barca’s financial worries haven’t gone away and Chelsea are already in negotiations to bring him back to London.

Thomas Tuchel, of course, has worked with the player before at Dortmund, so that makes sense. But there are complications. The striker currently has a fractured jaw after being attacked at his family home – and is out for several weeks. He also prefers to stay at Barca – although that may well have changed since that traumatic incident. It’s another one that could go to the wire.