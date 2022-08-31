Niamh Fahey ruled out of Finland showdown

Ireland have suffered their first injury blow for Thursday’s World Cup crunch qualifier against Finland with a groin strain ruling Niamh Fahey out.

The Liverpool captain, capped 104 times, came into the camp with the knock sustained during her club’s preparations for the Women’s Super League return in a fortnight.

Ireland’s target at the campaign’s outset of edging out second seeds Finland for the runners-up spot is on course, with victory for Girls in Green at a sold-out Tallaght sealing a first-ever World Cup playoff. They will get a second bite to finish the job in the final qualifier against Slovakia in Senec next Tuesday.

Galway native Fahey may recover in time for that trip but she was the only absentee from today’s final session at the match venue.

“Only one player, Niamh Fahey, arrived with an injury and, based on the scan, she will not make it tomorrow.

“We are sitting down with the medical team to see if she can make the Slovakia game. It is not a severe injury but she is not ready.

“It is a blow but we’ve got a very broad squad. But I think that we’ve found a solution for that – which I’m not going to tell you!

“This is not a game to find experiments but you need to find a solution so you will see tomorrow how we are going to do.” Pauw could relocate midfielder Megan Connolly to that berth, as she did for the 1-1 draw away to Sweden in April, or go like-for-like by picking either Claire O’Riordan or Megan Campbell.

A succession of injuries has deprived Campbell, a teammate of Fahey’s at Liverpool, any international minutes since 2019.

Captain Katie McCabe was in bullish form, highlighting the benefits of the summer gathering. While there was little to be gleaned from the 9-0 walloping of Georgia, fusing the squad’s gameplan on the training pitch beforehand in Turkey was vital.

“It’s another game towards what we want to achieve, which is reaching the play-off of the World Cup,” said the Arsenal ace.

“A lot of the preparation was done back in June. I think having that long camp really helped us and hopefully will help us in the long run.” She’s wary of the danger posed by a Finland side running out of time to catch up in the pool.

“They’re a threat all over the park in my opinion,” she noted.

“I know the quality they have. I was at one of the Euros games, they played Denmark up in MK Dons and myself and Ruesha (Littlejohn) went up to that.

“They’re a very fast, powerful team and we’ll be looking at nullifying that as much as we can.

“We’ve also got our strengths and we’ll be looking to exploit their weaknesses.”