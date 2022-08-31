Waterford complete signing of former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste

Manager Danny Searle revealed at the weekend he was on the market for free agents before tonight’s deadline as he targets a strong end to the season.
Waterford complete signing of former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste

EXPERIENCED CAMPAIGNER: Alex Baptiste signs for Waterford FC.

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 15:15
John Fallon

Former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste has become the first Waterford recruit of the new ownership era.

Manager Danny Searle revealed at the weekend he was on the market for free agents before tonight’s deadline as he targets a strong end to the season.

The Blues sit in third spot, a shoo-in for the First Division playoffs, and welcome Dundalk to the RSC in the FAI Cup quarter-final on the weekend of September 18.

Andy Pilley’s takeover of the club was completed last week and the Fleetwood Town owner along with his staff were instrumental in landing Baptiste, who will wear the number five jersey.

Baptiste, who played in the Premier League for Blackpool, has played more than 500 games for the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

PREMIER LEAGUE CREDENTIALS: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool is tackled by Alex Baptiste of Blackburn during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers at Anfield on March 8, 2015. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
PREMIER LEAGUE CREDENTIALS: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool is tackled by Alex Baptiste of Blackburn during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers at Anfield on March 8, 2015. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

His last club was Bolton Wanderers, rejecting the chance of remaining at the club in a coaching capacity to prolong his career into a 20th season. 

Ironically, The Trotters headhunted Eoin Toal from Derry City to cover his absence.

Club Chairman Pilley said: “We are delighted to make Alex the first signing of the new era at Waterford FC.

“We have a very young and exciting side and feel with the addition of experience we can compete towards the end of the season with the play-offs in mind.

Alex is a top professional who’s played most of his career in the top two leagues in England, to be able to persuade him to join Waterford is a real signal of intent for us all.

“We are delighted to see Alex join Danny Searle’s squad."

It remains to be seen whether Baptiste is joined in the south-east by further acquisitions before the window closes.

More in this section

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - Old Trafford Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo still needed at Manchester United
Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea’s attack not the reason for Southampton defeat
Arsenal v Leicester City - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Chelsea complete signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester for £70m
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium

Newcastle’s Callum Wilson left frustrated after suffering hamstring injury

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up