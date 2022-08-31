Waterford complete signing of former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste

Former Premier League defender Alex Baptiste has become the first Waterford recruit of the new ownership era.

Manager Danny Searle revealed at the weekend he was on the market for free agents before tonight’s deadline as he targets a strong end to the season.

The Blues sit in third spot, a shoo-in for the First Division playoffs, and welcome Dundalk to the RSC in the FAI Cup quarter-final on the weekend of September 18.

Andy Pilley’s takeover of the club was completed last week and the Fleetwood Town owner along with his staff were instrumental in landing Baptiste, who will wear the number five jersey.

Baptiste, who played in the Premier League for Blackpool, has played more than 500 games for the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

PREMIER LEAGUE CREDENTIALS: Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool is tackled by Alex Baptiste of Blackburn during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers at Anfield on March 8, 2015. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

His last club was Bolton Wanderers, rejecting the chance of remaining at the club in a coaching capacity to prolong his career into a 20th season.

Ironically, The Trotters headhunted Eoin Toal from Derry City to cover his absence.

Club Chairman Pilley said: “We are delighted to make Alex the first signing of the new era at Waterford FC.

“We have a very young and exciting side and feel with the addition of experience we can compete towards the end of the season with the play-offs in mind.

Alex is a top professional who’s played most of his career in the top two leagues in England, to be able to persuade him to join Waterford is a real signal of intent for us all.

“We are delighted to see Alex join Danny Searle’s squad."

It remains to be seen whether Baptiste is joined in the south-east by further acquisitions before the window closes.