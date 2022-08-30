FAI Cup: Rovers face away clash with Derry 

The Premier Division’s top two will face off in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup after Shamrock Rovers were drawn away to Derry City.
Stephen Bradley’s Hoops are on course for a third title in the row, leading Derry by seven points with a game in hand, and they have designs on clinching a first double since 1986.
There’s a Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Bohemians, Treaty United will fancy their chances UCD, as will another First Division team Waterford, who welcome Dundalk to the RSC.
- Shelbourne v Bohemians
- Treaty United v UCD
- Waterford v Dundalk
- Derry City v Shamrock Rovers
Ties to take place on the week-ending September 18.