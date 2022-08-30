FAI Cup: Rovers face away clash with Derry 

There’s also a Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Bohemians
Derry's Will Patching. ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 18:20
John Fallon

The Premier Division’s top two will face off in the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup after Shamrock Rovers were drawn away to Derry City.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops are on course for a third title in the row, leading Derry by seven points with a game in hand, and they have designs on clinching a first double since 1986.

There’s a Dublin derby between Shelbourne and Bohemians, Treaty United will fancy their chances UCD, as will another First Division team Waterford, who welcome Dundalk to the RSC.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw:

  • Shelbourne v Bohemians 
  • Treaty United v UCD 
  • Waterford v Dundalk 
  • Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

Ties to take place on the week-ending September 18.

