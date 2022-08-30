Jack Ross sacked after Dundee United's 9-0 defeat against Celtic

Dundee United have sacked Ross in the wake of their record home defeat by Celtic. The former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager lasted just seven games in charge
Jack Ross sacked after Dundee United's 9-0 defeat against Celtic

DEJECTED: Dundee United have parted ways with manager Jack Ross after the 9-0 loss to Celtic. Pic: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 12:03
Gavin McCafferty

Dundee United have sacked Jack Ross in the wake of their record home defeat by Celtic.

The former Alloa, St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian manager lasted just seven games in charge.

United lost 9-0 to Celtic on Sunday to make it five consecutive defeats and 23 goals conceded in their last four games.

A club statement read: "Dundee United can confirm head coach Jack Ross has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

"Liam Fox will take charge of the the first team on an interim basis with the focus now fully on Wednesday's Premier Sports Cup match with Livingston."

Ross was appointed on June 20 following the departure of Tam Courts to Hungarian side Honved.

The 46-year-old kicked off his reign with a cinch Premiership draw with Kilmarnock and then a 1-0 Europa Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice.

However, after a 1-0 home defeat by Livingston, United went down 7-0 in the Netherlands to equal the worst result by a Scottish club in European competition.

A 4-1 defeat by Hearts and a 3-0 home loss to St Mirren were followed by another capitulation against Celtic.

Ross declared after Sunday's defeat that he was determined to put things right.

"Regardless of what club I'm at or what level I had the same burn to do well as a manager at Alloa as I do now," he said.

"And because of the embarrassment and humiliation I feel right now then, absolutely, I want to put that right."

More in this section

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Thierry Henry the latest big name to join the Como revolution
A general view of Tolka Park 29/8/2022 Shelbourne report incident of homophobic abuse to Gardaí
Louise Quinn speaks to RTE 29/8/2022 Louise Quinn lauds bravery of Ireland manager Vera Pauw
<p>VALENCIA BOUND: Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has joined La Liga side Valencia. Pic: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Edinson Cavani joins Valencia after leaving Manchester United

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up