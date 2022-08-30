Thierry Henry the latest big name to join the Como revolution

Thierry Henry is the latest big name to join the revolution at Serie B side Como 1907. The Arsenal legend has become a stakeholder in the club.

The club are owned by Indonesian billionaires, brothers Robert and Michael Hartono and have former UCD player Liam Kerrigan on their books.

Kerrigan was recommended to the club by former Waterford manager Marc Bircham who is on the coaching staff.

Speaking to the club's website, Henry said: "It is with great pleasure that I announce that I will join Como 1907 as a shareholder. I had been waiting for a long time to be involved in a project like that of Como. An ambitious club, but above all a club that lives the same values as me: not just a football team but a reality that helps the local community.

"A sports club lives thanks to the local community, otherwise it is nothing. However, many times commercial goals take over and break this special bond, causing society to lose its heart. When I spoke to this team, I was told about the activities already in place and the ambition to ensure that the club thrives as well as the community, I understood that this was the perfect opportunity for me."

Thierry Henry si unisce al Como 1907, la leggenda francese del calcio mondiale è stata confermata oggi come stakeholder del club 🤝#como #Henry #ThierryHenry #como4como pic.twitter.com/pvThzufWkE — Como1907 (@Como_1907) August 29, 2022

Como 1907 have former Chelsea and Wimbledon midfielder Dennis Wise involved behind the scenes at the club as Sporting Director.

Wise said: "It is a great pleasure for us to introduce Thierry Henry, our new shareholder, who does not really need many introductions in the world of football.

"After explaining to him our vision as a Club within the community and our ambition to get to Serie A, Thierry decided to join our journey and we are very happy to have him in Como."

It is an exciting time for the club with Ireland youngster Liam Kerrigan involved. Another Arsenal legend and former teammate of Henry, Cesc Fabregas is also a recent recruit.

On Monday the club announced another familiar name had joined the club with the signing of Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone.

The Italian arrived at Molineux in 2019 but failed to catch fire at the Premier League club, scoring three times in 28 appearances.

Kerrigan, Fabregas, and Cutrone all came off the bench in Monday night's Serie B game against Brescia but were unable to turnaround a 1-0 deficit.