Co-owner Maxim Demin said that the club needed to to be 'aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably' and 'must also show belief in and respect for one another'
Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth following 9-0 loss to Liverpool

SACKED: Scott Parker has been sacked as Bournemouth head coach, the Premier League club have announced. Pic: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 09:15
TJ Galvin

Bournemouth have sacked manager Scott Parker in the wake of the Premier League record-equaling 9-0 loss to Liverpool on Saturday.

Parker led Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship last season but has consistently said he needs more re-enforcements to compete at the higher level.

The 41-year-old former England, Chelsea and West Ham midfielder had previously been in charge of Fulham when they were relegated from the Premier League in 2021.

Bournemouth co-owner Maxim Demin said: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

“We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the first team, assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

Parker becomes the first Premier League manager to be sacked in August since Bobby Robson was sacked by Newcastle United in 2004-05.

