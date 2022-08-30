Frank Lampard insists Anthony Gordon won't refuse to play for Everton

Frank Lampard has warned that Chelsea target Anthony Gordon would "see a different side to me" if the winger refused to play for Everton.

Gordon's future remains unclear with Chelsea expected to make another improved offer for the 21-year-old before Thursday's transfer deadline after a second bid, reported to be £45m, was rejected.

Wesley Fofana has been absent from Leicester's squad amid interest from Chelsea and Wolves' Willy Boly refused to play against Newcastle at the weekend in a bid to force through a departure, but Lampard insisted that was not Gordon's style.

The Everton boss said: "Anthony wouldn't, shouldn't, couldn't do that with me. If he did try and sit out a game he'd see a different side to me. No doubt about that and I think he knows that.

"I'm not playing the hard one, it's just that it would be so alien from what I'd expect from him. I just know that's not him.

"At the same time he's not a robot and all this attention is difficult. I understand that, I was that ambitious young player.

"That's the beauty of Anthony. Hard-working. He wants to be better. He wants to do what he did (on Saturday), which is score goals, run for this team, and that's why he's a delight to work with. So there was never any idea that Anthony would act that way."

When reminded he had been in a similar situation as a young player before moving from West Ham to Chelsea in 2001, Lampard added: "Yeah, and I played three-and-a-half, four seasons for West Ham, so there's my answer for Anthony. He's played one for us."

Lampard remains hopeful of retaining one of his prized assets, who is expected to start in tonight's Premier League game at Leeds.

Liverpool-born Gordon, who progressed through Everton's academy, scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brentford and was a standout performer.

"He's in the squad Tuesday for sure," Lampard said. "His character's great. He's in the squad.

"He's a huge player for us. We're getting towards the end of the window now and Anthony's a huge player for us and will be this season."

For his part, Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea still need more arrivals before the window closes.

Wesley Fofana is expected to complete his move to the club while the Blues are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, as well as Gordon.

The Blues are understood to consider Wilfried Zaha as a possible alternative to Aubameyang, with boss Tuchel still hoping to see more new faces arriving before the Thursday night deadline.

Chelsea's German coach has long since vowed to be happy with the squad at the window's close whatever the situation, but also admitted he hopes for further additions.

"Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it's very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens," said Tuchel.

"I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be.

"Everything that matters is reality and at the moment (against Leicester) what mattered was finding a way to win.

"What will matter at Southampton is the same, find a way to win, step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do no matter if players will come or not."

The Blues will head to Southampton tonight (kick-off 7.45pm) with Conor Gallagher suspended and N'Golo Kante still out with hamstring trouble, though Mateo Kovacic is building his fitness after a knee injury.