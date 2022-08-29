Uefa hit Shamrock Rovers and Derry City with fines

Uefa have hit Shamrock Rovers with a fine of €21,875 for crowd incidents during their Champions League win over Ludogorets at Tallaght Stadium on July 26.
The European governing body broke the reprimand into €16,875 for throwing objects and €5,000 related to invasion of the field, believed to arisen following the celebration of visiting goalkeeper Sergio Padt.
Derry City will have to pay €8,500 in fines due to an invasion and lighting of fireworks during their Conference League first round defeat to Riga on July 14.