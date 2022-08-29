West Ham break transfer record to sign Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta

The 25-year-old international becomes the eighth new recruit for the Hammers this summer, signing a deal until 2027 with a one-year option after arriving from Lyon
RECORD BREAKER: Lucas Paqueta has joined West Ham from Lyon. Pic: Marcio Rodrigo Ferreira Machado/Alamy/PA

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 19:50
Mark Mann Bryans

West Ham have broken their transfer record after landing Brazil international Lucas Paqueta from Lyon.

The 25-year-old becomes the eighth new recruit for the Hammers this summer, signing a deal until 2027 with a one-year option.

Boss David Moyes will be hoping the former AC Milan midfielder can help his side find the back of the net on a more consistent basis, West Ham having managed just one goal from their opening four Premier League games.

Paqueta, who came up against his new club in the Europa League quarter-finals last season, is raring to get started.

“I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it’s the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful,” he told the club’s official website.

“Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club.”

After starting his career at Flamengo, Paqueta moved to Europe when he joined AC Milan in 2019.

He spent two seasons in Serie A but only managed one goal in 37 league outings for the Rossoneri before landing a move to Lyon.

There his form improved, hitting 21 goals in 80 games across all competitions while also locking down his spot in the Brazil squad.

“I’m delighted to welcome Lucas to West Ham,” said Moyes.

“He’s a player I’ve admired from afar for a very long time and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season.

Paqueta (right) came up on the losing side against West Ham in the Europa League last season (Adam Davy/PA)

“He’s a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we’re excited about adding another proven international to our squad.”

Paqueta is the latest addition to Moyes’ ranks following earlier summer moves for Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Flynn Downes, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca.

He could be in line to make his West Ham debut in Wednesday night’s London derby at home to Tottenham.

<p>LOAN MOVE: Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri is tackled by Crystal Palace's Cardo Siddik during the pre-season football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Pic: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Manchester United loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham

Manchester United loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

