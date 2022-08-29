Manchester United loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri to Birmingham

The 19-year-old Tunisia international was part of Erik ten Hag's pre-season tour squad and featured in two matches in Thailand and Australia
LOAN MOVE: Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri is tackled by Crystal Palace's Cardo Siddik during the pre-season football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Pic: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty Images

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 18:49
PA Sport

Birmingham have signed Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Tunisia international was part of Erik ten Hag's pre-season tour squad and featured in two matches in Thailand and Australia.

He made his senior debut for United on the final day of the 2019-20 season and played twice in the Premier League last year - a substitute appearance against Liverpool at Anfield before making his first start in the 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Mejbri could make his Birmingham debut as early as Tuesday, if his clearance comes through in time to face Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship.

"It is an honour to come and play for this club," the former France youth international told BluesTV.

"I have heard a lot of good things from my friends who have played here before, so I am ready to come and play for this club."

