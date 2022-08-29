The Women's World Cup playoff route explained

It’s getting closer but the women’s World Cup leaves the men’s in the shade when it comes to playoff complications.

What we know for certain is three points against Finland on Thursday or a win over Slovakia, coupled with a Finland defeat to group winners Sweden in next Tuesday’s final series, will clinch Ireland entry to the playoffs.

That won’t entail the format familiar to Irish fans of a two-legged shootout for a berth at the men’s showpiece, akin to Iran in 2011 (successful) followed by France in 2007 and Denmark in 2017 (both unsuccessful).

Vera Pauw’s side could end up playing one, two, or even four games to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The eleventh version of the showpiece features an expanded pool of 32 nations.

Of the nine runners-up across the groups, three teams with the best points total bypass the ‘semi-final’ hurdle within the Uefa playoff series to be contested between October 3-11. This is an unlikely avenue for Ireland, even if they claim six points from this double-header.

As it stands in the second-placed table, they are seventh, above only Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Above them are Austria, Scotland and Serbia.

Belgium, Switzerland and Iceland occupy the top three second-placed positions currently.

Most probable is for Ireland to be among the six remainders drawn into three one-off deciders in a first round 'semi-final' play-off. That will determine three winners who will play the top three runners up in the second play-off round.

That will give three play-off winners with the top two going straight to the World Cup and the third going to an intercontinental play-off with a semi-final and final.

Uefa use the results from the group stages and the second play-off round to rank the three winners from the second play-off round and determine who goes through and who goes to the intercontinental play-off.

The intercontinental playoff system is next February, staged by the co-hosts for the finals four months later. Ireland would seem certain to be seeded in that blitz but another semi and final awaits.