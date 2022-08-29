Shamrock Rovers defender Andy Lyons signs for Blackpool

English Championship Blackpool outfit have brokered a deal with Shamrock Rovers to recruit Andy Lyons in January.

Rovers, who rebuffed a couple of offers last month for the full-back they snapped up from Bohemians in the off-season, finally accepted a bid believed to be in the region of €230,000.

Blackpool, 13th in the Championship after six games, confirmed Lyons has penned a three-and-a-half year contract, which includes an option for a further 12 months.

The Hoops were able to stave off interest until their place in the Europa Conference League group stages was secured and Lyons will still be around for those six games starting with Swedish outfit Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium on September 8.

The latest of the Ireland U21 defender’s eight goals this term was the extra-time winner in Sunday’s FAI Cup 2-1 victory at Drogheda United, which seals a place in Tuesday’s quarter-final draw.

According to a club statement, “the undisclosed fee is significant with the potential for additional performance-based benefits accruing to Shamrock Rovers over the term.”