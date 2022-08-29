Brazil's Renan Lodi becomes Nottingham Forest’s 18th summer signing

Brazilian international full-back Renan Lodi has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid
Brazil's Renan Lodi becomes Nottingham Forest’s 18th summer signing

NEWEST ARRIVAL: Renan Lodi was at the City Ground for Forest’s Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday. Pic: Mike Egerton/PA

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 15:35
PA Sport

Brazilian full-back Renan Lodi has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old featured in the Spanish side’s title-winning success in 2020-21 and has made 27 Champions League appearances for the club.

He becomes Forest’s 18th signing of the summer following their promotion to the Premier League, with his recruitment confirmed on Forest’s official website on Monday.

Lodi has won 15 caps for Brazil after making his senior international debut against Senegal in October 2019.

Forest boss Steve Cooper, speaking ahead of Sunday’s home match against Tottenham, said: “We want to get to a point when the window closes that we have good cover for every position but also a challenge for every position as well.

“We want to give ourselves the best opportunity to be able to compete. That is all we are trying to do.

“I would rather get questions about how many players we have signed than not signing enough, because it shows we have the right ambition.

“We are still going through the process, when the window shuts hopefully we have enough players in our squad to cover each position, so we have a competitive environment on the training pitch.”

More in this section

Thomas Tuchel file photo Thomas Tuchel still wants more Chelsea signings before window closes
Spain Soccer La Liga Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid victory at Espanyol
Celebrities Attend The Formula 1 British Grand Prix 2021 Aubameyang beaten and robbed in terrifying armed robbery on his home, say Spanish police
forestLodiPlace: UK
<p>SKILLS: Jess Ziu during a Republic of Ireland Women media day at Castleknock Hotel in Dublin. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Jess Ziu looking to maintain upward curve for club and country

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up