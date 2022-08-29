Jess Ziu looking to maintain upward curve for club and country

Jess Ziu has been on such an upward curve of late that World Cup qualification could be an appropriate way to crown her ascent.

The Finglas native had already racked up 47 appearances for reigning champions Shelbourne in her teens before West Ham United presented her the English Women’s Super League platform to shine in.

Having recently turned 20, the winger has the picture of a packed Stamford Bridge against title-holders Chelsea on September 11 to skyrocket her motivation.

But before she passes that club threshold into what’s considered the best league in the world, international matters take priority.

Ziu has upgraded herself into a fixture of Vera Pauw’s Ireland side over this World Cup qualifying campaign which reaches its finale over the next week.

Victory over Finland on Thursday at a sold-out Tallaght will seal a playoff place, without the need to collect points in the Slovakia concluder next Tuesday.

It’s where Ziu wanted to be from the time she was the only female in the Rivermount Boys team, compiling her wishlist and pledging her commitment to the workload necessary for success. Professional football is the life she yearned to live.

“This is the dream,” said Ziu, set to win her tenth senior cap against Finland.

“Going from playing at Tolka Park, Peamount and Bishopstown to Stamford Bridge is unbelievable and is something that I never thought was going to happen.

“Hopefully the pressure doesn’t get to me.

“I actually took it really slow to reach here. A lot of my friends moved over to the UK when I was 18 , but I was under no pressure to go.

“I knew that the time would be right when I was ready so I was patient with my move.

“I wanted to become more independent off the pitch before I made the move and that’s what I did. I’m not even missing home since I’m gone. That’s an important thing for me, so I have settled in really well.

“All that I’m focussed on this week is Finland. The game sold out quickly and the pressure is on us, as we’re a point ahead of Finland, but we’re not going to change anything. We’ll stick to our plan.”

Ziu’s integration to London life and that of a full-time footballer has been eased by reuniting with former Shels and Ireland underage teammate Izzy Atkinson.

She was part of Paul Konchesky’s recruitment drive over the summer, arriving from Celtic to complement a squad brimming with quality. Their captain is Icelandic centurion Dagný Brynjarsdóttir, who ended France’s winning run at the Euros by sinking an equaliser.

“Izzy Atkinson and the West Ham staff kept her signing a secret,” Ziu explained.

“I was really happy and I’m sharing a house with her too, so that helped me settle in.

“We live in Romford, which is quite far away from London but I don’t need to go there. The training ground is only 10 minutes away.

“One of the girls who lives in our house drives, so we are sorted for all that but now I see myself as quite an independent person.

“I can do everything myself – cook, wash and even have an electric scooter to get around now.

“It’s so different compared to at home, but I’ve been loving it since I got there.”