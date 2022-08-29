Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

We're into the last few days of the summer window. 
DESTINATION UNKNOWN: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to investigate a move to the Blues (Martin Rickett/PA)

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 10:00
PA Sport Staff

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to look into a move to the Blues. The 37-year-old has run into trouble at United since moving last year, causing speculation over his future.

Meanwhile, The Guardian writes that the Blues have also reignited a pursuit of 29-year-old Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. But the paper adds that 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still their priority.

On outgoings, the Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. The 29-year-old is being weighed up as a replacement for Antony, who is set to leave for United.

The Daily Mail reports Ajax are looking at Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech (John Walton/PA)

And Liverpool are considering a move for 29-year-old Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Trevoh Chalobah: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 23-year-old defender will not leave Chelsea this summer despite talks taking place with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

Ethan Ampadu: But Romano also writes that Chelsea will let 21-year-old midfielder Ampadu go to Italian side Spezia on a loan deal.

<p>ON THE DOUBLE: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has hit the ground running. </p>

La Liga: Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona sweep aside Real Sociedad

