Relief for Moyes but boos rain on defiant Gerrard

Steven Gerrard was the personification of defiance after his Aston Villa side was booed by their own supporters who then vented their spleen in the manager’s direction following defeat by fellow strugglers West Ham.

Gerrard pledged to put things right and silence his critics after his team, who have only won once this season, lost to a side who had been without as much as a goal this season let alone a point.

A 74th-minute goal, which was credited to Pablo Fornals despite taking a hefty deflection, proved to be the difference in an underwhelming contest at Villa Park where pressure appeared to be telling on both sides.

“We certainly share our supporters’ frustration, and there's no one more frustrated than me,” said Gerrard whose side is now level on points with fourth-bottom West Ham.

“The only thing we can do now is act and put that right. I'm all in to try and make that happen. My staff are too but it’s got to come from within the players as well, they have to really stay together now and find results to try move up the table.”

Gerrard was, of course, widely lauded for his heroics as an all-action midfielder for Liverpool and England but he will have to inspire others around him from his office, the training ground and on the touchline.

He continued: “We're frustrated at the moment. We haven't put enough points on the board. Certainly for the players that we've got in the dressing room our return hasn't been enough.

“I'm aware of that. In terms of moving forward, we've got a choice. We can feel sorry for ourselves and it continues or we roll our sleeves up, stick together and try and put it right and I need to lead that and that's what I'll try and do.”

There was a suggestion that Villa fans may have been targetting West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, but Gerrard was having none of it.

“I've got two ears and I hear a lot of things,” he said. “So I heard the fans’ frustration. Last time I checked, my ears are still working. So yeah, I pick up everything.”

Fornals delivered the game’s decisive blow in the 74th minute as his team made the most of Philippe Coutinho’s injury-enforced departure. Villa lost their way after the Brazilian playmaker went off, although Gerrard allayed fears he had suffered a hamstring injury.

Rice, hitherto hounded throughout by Coutinho, strode forward and found Fornals who had evaded the attentions of his errant marker and let fly with a shot that struck Ezri Konsa and flew over Emiliano Martinez.

The only time Villa fans had cause to get excited was when Konsa slotted the ball home in the first half after Coutinho had rattled a post following Lucas Digne’s corner which was adjudged to have drifted out of play on its way towards the goalmouth.

David Moyes had handed a debut to left-back Emerson and a first Premier League start for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca in place of Michail Antonio, in search of attacking inspiration.

But it was his half-time move to send on attacker Said Benrahma in place of Emerson that gave his side the upper hand after Villa dominated the first period.

With West Ham poised to complete the signing of Lyon’s Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta for a club-record £36.5m, things are looking up for Moyes.

“I understand he’s had a medical today, I’ve not ben able to confirm yet if it’s all good or all bad,” Moyes said, “I’m obviously really hoping it comes off because I think he’s an excellent player, he can add something for us.

“I'd like to be playing better but we're in the middle of trying to change and we've had to change some players around. We want to see if we can if we can go keep up with the big boys and now we’re focused on keeping up with those at the bottom but if I can get these players in place and we’ll get our rhythm back.”

ASTON VILLA: Martinez 7; Cash 6, Chambers 6, Konsa 6, Digne 6; Douglas Luiz (Ramsey 66, 6), Kamara 6, Coutinho 7 (Buendia 66, 6), McGinn 6 (Archer 90, 6), Watkins 6, Ings 6.

Subs not used: Olsen (g), Augustinsson, Young, Nakamba, Bailey, J Iroegbunam.

WEST HAM (5-4-1): Fabianski 7; Johnson 6 (Coufal 23, 6), Kehrer 7, Zouma 8, Cresswell 6, Emerson 6 (Benrahma 46, 7), Bowen 6, Soucek 6, Rice 8, Fornals 6; Scamacca 6 (Antonio 65, 6).

Subs not used: Areola (g), Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ogbonna, Coventry.

Referee: David Coote