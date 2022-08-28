Limerick SFC: Newcastle West, Fr Caseys, Adare and St Kierans book spots in knockout stages

Newcastle West, Fr Caseys, Adare and St Kierans have all booked their spots in the knockout stages after Round 4 of the Limerick SFC.

The two semi final places will be decided in the final group games with Newcastle West and Fr Caseys playing in Group 1, while Adare and St Kierans battle for top place in Group 2.

Newcastle West made it four wins from four with a comfortable 1-16 to 0-6 win over Claughaun. The Magpies led by four points at half time but excelled after the break with Mike McMahon’s goal sealing a comfortable win.

Fr Caseys also kept their 100% record after seeing off Galbally to earn a 0-12 to 0-8 victory. Elsewhere in Group 1, Monaleen are back in the quarter final hunt after they beat Oola 0-13 to 0-11.

Adare were made to work for their success after Ballylanders pushed them all the way in their Group 2 tie in Feenagh.

Ballylanders scored the opening two points of the game but a Mikey Lyons goal saw Adare forge ahead on 12 minutes. The game was tight throughout but a Mark Connelly late free saw Adare win by 1-7 to 0-9.

St Kierans are also in the hunt for a semi final place after drawing 1-8 to 2-5 against Ballysteen.

David O’Shaughnessy’s put Ballysteen in the ascendancy early in the second half before a scoring blitz, that included a Dylan Moloney goal, saw Kierans lead by four late on but Cillian Ferris’s three pointer saw the game finish all square.

Elsewhere in Group 2, both Galtee Gaels and Kildimo-Pallaskerny are in the hunt for quarter final places after their 1-14 to 1-14 draw.

Galtee led by six points at one stage but a Peter Nash goal in the final quarter helped the City side to see the game level at full time.