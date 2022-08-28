Andy Lyons the hero again as Rovers beat Drogs in extra time

Drogheda United 1-2 Shamrock Rovers (AET)

Shamrock Rovers were pushed all the way by Drogheda United but their hopes of a domestic double remain intact thanks to Andy Lyons' extra time winner at Head In The Game Park.

At a sell-out Windmill Road venue, Rovers made very hard work of a United side who had already beaten them in league action this season. Sean Gannon’s first half goal was cancelled out after the restart by Dean Williams' ninth of the campaign.

Just days after Lyons' last gasp winner handed Rovers a memorable, if ultimately fruitless, second leg win over Ferencvaros in European competition, the wing back notched memorably once again. The goal, a superbly taken finish in the second half of added time, counted for something at least.

Rovers – after eight consecutive weeks of balancing domestic concerns with European fixtures – dug into their reserves, of both energy and personnel, in search of a winner and it paid off.

Gannon’s opener came as early as the fourth minute. After Colin McCabe saved a fiercely struck Rory Gaffney effort, the striker reacted quickly to square the loose ball for the wing-back.

United’s leveller, arriving as it did in the 58th minute, was deserved. Following Rovers' dominant opening spell, the hosts battled their way back into the contest. The goal was their first genuine effort on goal but nonetheless was reward for not allowing themselves to be overwhelmed after conceding the lead goal.

The away side failed to clear a corner. Evan Weir played in Dylan Grimes rather than shooting himself and his low cross found Dean Williams, who impudently flicked past Leon Pohls.

The German goalkeeper, making a rare appearance in place of Alan Mannus, will be disappointed the ball managed to wriggle under his body and nestle in the net.

McCabe was forced into action minutes later when he touched over Dylan Watts’ wicked shot from the edge of the penalty area, while Rory Gaffney pulled an effort wide from a similar position.

Drogheda’s goal, however, hardly sparked the 2019 cup winners into life. There was no onslaught and a Rovers winner in normal time never appeared an inevitability. It was Drogheda who pressed for a winner, hoping to replicate their 1-0 cup win against the same opposition in 2018 when United were a First Division side.

Grimes shot tamely wide when well placed. But McCabe was pressed into action in injury time. His outstretched leg denied sub Justin Ferizaj. The first period of extra time passed without goalmouth incident but there was a flashpoint when Aidomo Emakhu was booked for a late challenge on Luke Heeney.

The striker failed to make the most of a header after the restart, but Lyons was the benefactor of a fortunate bounce off Andrew Quinn after Ferizaj’s lofted forward ball. The defender produced a brilliant finish to beat McCabe and secure progress to the last eight.

DROGHEDA UNITED: McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Cowan, Weir (Massey 120+3); Deegan, Noone (Heeney, 93); Grimes, Markey, Rooney (Foley, 90+3); Williams (Lyons, 97).

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Pohls; Hoare (Towell, 97), Cleary, Grace; Gannon (Farrugia, 61), Watts (Kavanagh, 80), O’Neill, Byrne (Ferizaj, 66), Lyons; Greene (Emakhu, 61), Gaffney (Finn, 113).

Referee: Neil Doyle.