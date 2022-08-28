Arsenal stand up for themselves and find a different way

Premier League: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham

ARSENAL had to fight for their fourth consecutive victory of the new season and proved they are not 'one-dimensional' winners according to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Mikel Arteta's side, in the 100th Premier League match in his charge, had to come from behind for the first time in their promising start to the campaign.

England international Ramsdale embodies the fighting spirit Arteta has engendered in a squad now largely devoid of over-inflated egos. He was first to rally defender Gabriel after his error gifted Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham's 64th-minute opener and the last still celebrating when the Brazilian scored his side's late winner following captain Martin Odegaard's inspirational equaliser.

Ramsdale said: “I’m not bothered about conceding the goal, we won the game and the three points are more important. I was having a laugh and a joke with the two centre-halfs. One own-goal (William Saliba's against Leicester) and then a mistake for this goal! One each from the pair of them. I said ‘no more of this’, No, three points is all that matters.”

With Kieran Tierney starting his first game in place of the injured Oleks Zinchenko and Mohammed Elneny covering the worryingly fragile Thomas Partey, this was a different looking team and formation.

Ramsdale added: “We’ve done it all different ways so far and it’s a credit to the lads who came onto the pitch today. They made the difference and I have to give a shout-out to Kieran Tierney because people forget he didn’t play for the last two and half months of the season so that was his first proper game.

“We’ll still try to turn it round by passing but if that isn’t working we’ll try to adapt in game situations. We’re not just going to play one-dimensional. But I think today we had to play because they brought on Diop and they had the big boys at the back and Leno was catching crosses for fun so we had to play short play round the back and it paid off.”

This is a very different newly promoted Fulham side to the one relegated under Scott Parker the season before last. Marco Silva has given them a more abrasive edge and a more street-wise approach to Premier League survival.

Ramsdale refuted the suggestion last season's Arsenal would have buckled under such pressures but also pointed out his teammates are now more combative too.

He explained: “I still think we’d have turned it round last season too, but it would have been a different style of playing. If you remember back to the Wolves game, we went a bit more direct and today we came back into the game by passing the ball the way we wanted to from minute zero to 95. It’s just the way we’re adapting to the game and it’s a huge credit to the lads that we turned it round.

“Aggressive? I think so, in a more controlled way. Aggressive in pressing from the front. There’s a lot of different ways to show aggression. You can show it in tackles, winning headed duels, pressing all the way through the game. It’s not just spells in the first half and if we don’t get a goal we just sit off. So yes, I think you can say that in every aspect.

“I think we stood up for ourselves a lot of times last season as well. I remember going to Burnley and winning 1-0 and standing up to an onslaught. But you add Saliba into the back four, he’s a big boy, Ben White played right-back and then [Takehiro] Tomiyasu coming on and you’ve got a back four there of six feet three, each and every one of them.

“It’s not that we were lacking in that area, it’s just about a love of defending. It’s not necessarily saying I'm not going to get bullied’, it’s ‘I’m not going to concede a goal’. I think I made a save and the ball stayed out of the net because Ben White threw his body in front of it. So that’s testament to the defenders.”

Arsenal next host Aston Villa on Wednesday night and if Partey's thigh injury is as bad as feared they are likely to seek a replacement in the transfer market this week too.

Fulham manager Silva also made a public plea to his board to sign more attacking players ahead of his side's match against Brighton tomorrow night.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 7, Tierney 6 (Nketiah 61), White 7, Gabriel 6, Saka 6, Odegaard 8 (Holding 90), Jesus 6 (Tomiyasu 89), Martinelli 6, Saliba 7, Elneny 6, Xhaka 6.

Subs not used: Turner, Smith Rowe, Soares, Vieira, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

FULHAM: Leno 7, Tete 6 (Mbabu 79), Adarabioyo 5, Reed 6, Kebano 5 (Cairney 69), Mitrovic 8, Ream 7, Decordova-Reid 6, Pereira 6 (Diop 79), Palhinha 6 (Chalobah), Robinson 6.

Subs not used: Rodak, Duffy, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

Ref: Jarred Gillett 5