WNL round-up: Wins for DLR Waves, Peamount, Wexford and Shels

DLR Waves 1-0 Cork City

DLR Waves hadn’t won in four outings prior to this encounter with a Cork City side who were themselves looking for consecutive wins for the first time this season. And the opening stages proved tight with neither side gaining the upper hand.

On the half hour, however, the Waves broke the deadlock, Mia Dodd driving a low free kick into the bottom corner of the City net from just outside the box. And they might have added a second deep in added time at the end of the half when Kate Mooney’s spot kick was saved by Abby McCarthy.

Cork were close to an equaliser after an hour when Ciara McNamara ’s speculative lob was palmed out from under her bar by Eve Badana and Christina Dring couldn’t put away the loose ball.

DLR controlled much of the possession in the final quarter with Sarah McKevitt, always a threat from distance, pinging a free kick off the visitor’s bar on 71 minutes. And, despite a spirited push by City in the final minutes, the Waves ran out deserving winners.

Peamount United 6-0 Treaty United

It was Peamount’s day at PRL Park as they put six past Treaty United after a fine display of football.

It only took six minutes for Peamount to get their first goal. Sadhbh Doyle played a through-ball in for Tara O’Hanlon, and the youngster calmly finished to out her side ahead.

Treaty tightened up in defence after that goal and attempted to break on the counter attack, but nothing to really trouble Niamh Reid-Burke in the Peamount goal. The Peas would extend their lead to 3-0 just before halftime, with Erin McLaughlin and Áine O’Gorman both grabbing goals.

The second half began with another Peamount goal, Alannah McEvoy crossing the ball in from the right wing and it ended up in the net on 46 minutes. O’Gorman got her second soon after, decisively placing the ball past Michaela Mitchell in the Treaty net.

The final goal for The Peas came from Lauryn O’Callaghan, who skipped past numerous defenders into the box, and placed a left footed finish past Mitchell.

Bohemians 2-5 Wexford Youths

Lying just two points behind league leaders Shelbourne, Wexford came into this game knowing they are in a genuine title race and it took just 19 minutes for them to open their account at Dalymount Park. Ellen Molloy was played into the inside-left channel and calmly slid the ball past Rachael Kelly.

Wexford led by a single goal at the break and the calm nature of their play gave no hint of what was coming in the second period.

Kylie Murphy clattered a shot off the Bohs crossbar five minutes after the restart but it was Bohemians who scored next, Kira Bates-Crosbie heading home an equaliser 66 minutes in.

But the home side’s hopes were short lived and four minutes later Kylie Murphy swept Wexford back in to the lead after Molloy had created the opening. Three minutes later Nicola Sinnott turned in a corner to make it 3-1.

Lisa Murphy headed Bohs back into contention on 78 minutes but within two minutes Meabh Russell had made it 4-2 and in added time the visitor’s added a fifth through substitute Aine Walsh.

Athlone Town 4-2 Sligo Rovers

Athlone, lying third in the league table, entered the game as firm favourites but found themselves behind after just four minutes when Sligo defender Sarah Kiernan floated a cross to the far post where Amy Boyle-Carr tucked the ball home from a tight angle.

Within five minutes the Sligo keeper, Amy Mahon, had pulled off two fine saves to deny Athlone an equaliser but the home side were not to be denied and on 15 minutes Gillian Keenan headed home a Kellie Brennan cross to draw the sides level.

Keenan was on hand to bundle Athlone into the lead eight minutes later, scuffling Maddie Gibson’s cross over the line despite the close attentions of both Mahon and Kiernan.

Athlone added a third just a minute before half-time when Gibson provided an almost identical ball, this time for Kellie Brennan who scooped the ball high into the Sligo net from close in.

Sligo pulled one back on 77 minutes when Paula McGrory headed home a cross from Gemma McGuinness but with moments left in the game Emily Corbet, brought on as a late substitute, shimmied into space and fired home a points-sealing fourth for the home side.

Galway WFC 1-2 Shelbourne

Shels travelled to the West to take on a fierce Galway side, and came away with all three points to help their quest in retaining the league title.

Galway started the game strong with Chloe Singleton leading the attacking line for the home side. Shels came close in the 23rd minute when Jemma Quinn blocked down a clearance from Galway keeper Abbiegayle Ronayne, but the ball bounced left of the goal.

Shelbourne were awarded a penalty in the 36th minute after a collision in the box between Jemma Quinn and Jamie Erickson, and Jessie Stapleton calmly finished to put Shels in front.

Shelbourne doubled their advantage on 66 minutes, with Noelle Murray taking on the shot from range and chipping Ronayne in the Galway goal.

Galway struck back in the 73rd minute from a Bryce Reynolds header, which made for an exciting final quarter in the game. However, Shelbourne held on and collected all three important points to remain top of the table.