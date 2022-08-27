Treaty see off Maynooth to advance to FAI Cup quarter-finals

Maynooth University Town 0 Treaty United 3

Lee Devitt scored the pick of the goals as First Division Treaty United clinically punished sloppy defending to get their name into the hat for Tuesday’s FAI Cup quarter-final draw.

Defeat was harsh on Leinster Senior League side Maynooth who were the better team for large parts of the game but couldn’t find a way past Conor Winn.

Maynooth started positively with chances for Jackson Ryan, Dylan Pierce and Paddy O’Sullivan in the opening 20 minutes.

But a mistake by midfielder Paul Concannon gave Treaty skipper Enda Curran a run on to shoot past Shane Fagan for the lead on 31 minutes.

Winn tipped over from Paddy O’Sullivan while Callum Warfield headed narrowly wide from the resulting corner as Maynooth looked to hit back.

Treaty should have doubled their lead five minutes into the second half, Fagan saving Curran’s poorly struck penalty after Town captain Conor Dunne had tripped Conor Melody.

Back at the other end, Sean Traynor skilfully made space to bring another good save from Winn.

But the non-league side were undone by a second sucker punch on 73 minutes, Willie Armshaw shooting home from close in following fellow substitute Colin Conroy’s back heel.

And while Winn made another fine save when tipping O’Sullivan's shot round a post, Treaty struck for the goal of the game on 84 minutes.

It was all the work of Devitt who showed terrific feet to slalom past several challenges and rifle his shot to the roof of the net.

Maynooth University Town: Fagan; Pierce (Delahunty, 88), Dunne, Fitzgibbon, O’Shea; Traynor (McKeown, 78), Concannon (Biansumba, 66); O’Sullivan (Kavanagh, 88), Murphy, Ryan; Warfield (Reynolds, 78).

Treaty United: Winn; Guerins, Walsh, Devitt; Melody (Conroy, 72), D. Collins (Armshaw, h-t), McNamara, J. Collins (Coughlan, 72), Christopher; Curran (Edogun, 77), George (Keane, 77).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).