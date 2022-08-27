Anthony Gordon underlines potential as Everton draw at Brentford

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has given his old club Chelsea an ultimatum to show them the money amid rumours of an imminent £60million bid for Gordon
POTENTIAL: Everton’s Anthony Gordon scored. Pic: John Walton/PA.

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 17:18
Andy Sims

Anthony Gordon gave Chelsea a timely nudge with a fine strike as Everton drew 1-1 at Brentford.

The 21-year-old winger shrugged off the noise surrounding a potential switch to Stamford Bridge with a well-taken first goal of the season.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has given his old club an ultimatum to show them the money amid rumours of an imminent £60million bid for Gordon.

If his goal does persuade Chelsea to make their move and Gordon leaves before Thursday’s deadline, then this was almost the perfect goodbye as he fired Everton to the brink of their first win of the campaign.

However Brentford, who had hit the woodwork three times, equalised through Vitaly Janelt six minutes from time.

Brentford, who thumped Manchester United 4-0 in their previous home match, dominated from the off and in the opening moments Josh Dasilva worked the ball to Aaron Hickey, whose shot was deflected narrowly wide.

Then Rico Henry rolled the ball across the Everton penalty area to Bryan Mbeumo, who sidefooted his shot just past the far post.

They were inches away from a deserved lead when Mathias Jensen’s low drive beat Jordan Pickford only to cannon back off the foot of his left-hand post.

Yet against the run of play the Bees were undone by a simple goal, albeit expertly finished by Gordon.

The youngster raced on to Conor Coady’s long ball over the top, took a touch to steady himself and coolly finished across David Raya into the far corner.

It was only Gordon’s fifth goal in 64 appearances for the Toffees, not the sort of numbers usually associated with a £60million attacker, but it seems even potential costs a fortune these days.

Brentford should have equalised when Ivan Toney met a perfect Henry cross with what looked a perfect header back across goal, but it hit the other post with Yoane Wissa scooping the rebound over.

Mbeumo also sent a curler narrowly wide as a frustrating opening half for the Bees drew to a close.

After the break they they completed a perfect woodwork hat-trick when Christian Norgaard’s overhead kick crashed back off the crossbar.

Gordon almost had a second with a first-time volley which Raya scrambled away in a rare Toffees attack.

But Brentford pressed relentlessly with Mbeumo curling wide again and Dasilva heading straight at Pickford.

The pressure eventually told when Ben Mee flicked on a corner and substitute Janelt pounced at the far post to snatch a deserved point.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United - Premier League - AMEX Stadium

Pascal Gross sinks Leeds as Brighton’s fine start to the season continues

