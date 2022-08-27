Dazzling Liverpool match Premier League record to put nine past Bournemouth 

Liverpool 9 Bournemouth 0

Crisis what crisis? Liverpool finally got their season up and running in spectacular style by equalling the Premier League record for the biggest win.

They swept aside the concerns following their draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace and the defeat at Old Trafford with five first half goals and four more after the break in a dazzling attacking display.

The scoreline matched the 9-0 wins by Manchester United (twice) Tottenham and Leicester - and the only disappointment for Jurgen Klopp's team and their fans was that they didn't set a new record by making it 10.

Roberto Firmino, written off by many as past his prime, reminded the doubters that he can still add value to this Liverpool side with two goals and three assists.

It took Liverpool only three minutes to take command when Luis Diaz headed home Firmino's cross - with a VAR check which had ruled him onside.

Three minutes later Harvey Elliott scored a memorable first Premier League goal with a first time left foot shot from the edge of the area after Firmino had touched on Mo Salah's pass.

The Brazilian was the provider again for the third after 28 minutes playing a return pass to Trent Alexander Arnold who fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Firmino got in on the scoring act himself three minutes later when he volleyed home from close range after Salah's cross had taken a a big deflection to wrong-foot the Bournemouth defence.

Firmino went close to another goal when his shot was tipped round by Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers before half-time. Virgil Van Dijk powered home a header from Andy Robertson's corner just on half-time.

Liverpool kept their foot hard on the gas and made it six a minute into the second half when Chris Mepham turned Alexander-Arnold's cross into his own net under pressure from the lurking Diaz. Again there was a VAR check but Diaz was ruled onside.

Firmino added the seventh when he tapped home after Travers had parried a powerful Robertson cross and still there was no respite for the humiliated Cherries. Substitute Fabio Carvalho volleyed home the eighth and Diaz headed in the ninth - but try as they did Liverpool couldn't make it 10.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 9 (Clark 85, 6), Gomez 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7 (Tsimikas 64, 6); Henderson 7 (Milner 64, 6), Fabinho 7, Elliott 8 (Carvalho 45, 7); Salah 7, Firmino 8 (Bajcetic 64, 6), Diaz 8.

Unused subs: Adrián, Phillips, van den Berg, Davies.

Goals: Diaz 3, Elliott 6, Alexander-Arnold 28, Firmino 31, 62, Van Dijk 45, Mepham own goal 46, Carvalho 80, Diaz 88.

Bournemouth (3-4-2-1): Travers 6; Lerma 5, Mepham 5, Senesi 5; A Smith 5 (Solanke 45, 5), Cook 5 (Pearson 75), Christie 5 (Billing 45, 5), Zemura 5; Tavernier 5, Anthony 5; Moore 5.

Unused subs: Marcondes, Murara Neto, Stacey, Hill, Bevan, Saydee.

Referee: Stuart Attwell 7.