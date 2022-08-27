Bruno Fernandes strike enough for Man Utd to see off Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON 0 MAN UNITED 1

Bruno Fernandes’s second half strike ensured Manchester United built on Monday’s victory over Liverpool by claiming back to back victories in the Premier League for the first time since February.

This was a hard-fought victory but after a challenging start to Erik ten Hag’s reign, the result was all that mattered and a second successive three points will provide a welcome lift as well as ending a run of seven successive away defeats.

United’s dismal record on the road stretched back to last February and their dismal defeat at Brentford extended the run into the new season. Yet while ten Hag’s players left west London having been humiliated two weeks previously, they arrived at St Mary’s Stadium boosted by the victory over Liverpool that generated a feeling of renewed optimism around the club.

Unsurprisingly Ten Hag opted against making any changes to his line-up which meant Cristiano Ronaldo again started on the bench and was joined by Casemiro, the £70 million signing from Real Madrid who was forced to wait for his debut.

Southampton have been similarly lifted after a poor start having come from behind to beat Leicester last time out and claim a first win of the season.

The home side’s determined approach made it difficult for United to assert themselves with Saints pressing well to unsettle the visitors. It was ten Hag’s side though who should have taken the lead midway through the half after an extraordinary scramble that saw efforts from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen blocked in quick succession.

Southampton had their own chance to break the deadlock shortly after when Armel Bella-Kotchap somehow skied over from just six yards. The defender’s miss ensured United reached half-time on level terms, the first time that they have not been trailing at the break away from home since February.

An opening for Scott McTominay shortly after the restart was a sign Ten Hag’s side were ready to up the tempo. And they forced the lead in the 55th minute when Fernandes capped an incisive move by placing a side foot volley past Gavin Bazunu from Diogo Dalot’s cross.

United were unable to build on the advantage as Southampton responded positively. Pressure built on David De Gea’s goal and it took a goalline clearance from Dalot to prevent Sekou Mara equalising with an overhead kick.

Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu 6; Walker-Peters 7, Bella-Kotchap 8, Salisu 7, Djenepo 7 (Perraud, 88, 6); Ward-Prowse 6, Lavia 8; A Armstrong 6 (Mara 77, 6), Aribo 7 (Lyanco 88, 6), Elyounoussi 6 (S Armstrong 63, 6); Adams 6.

Subs not used: McCarthy, Romeu, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Dalot 7, Varane 7, Martinez 9, Malacia 6; McTominay 7, Eriksen 7 (Fred 90, 6); Elanga 7 (Casemiro 80, 6), Fernandes 8, Sancho 6 (Ronaldo 68, 6); Rashford 6.

Subs not used: Heaton, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Garnacho.

Referee: Andy Madley 6.